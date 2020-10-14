Bangladesh leads in per capita GDP, India will be the third poorest country in South Asia next year

new Delhi: Discussions have started in social media following the prediction made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Bangladesh will overtake India in per capita GDP in 2020. As India’s growth rate declines, it will lag behind Bangladesh in per capita GDP. However, the IMF has also said that it will increase in India next year. Also Read – Video of test of BrahMos extended range supersonic cruise missile revealed, accurate target up to 400 KM

According to the IMF's World Economic Report, India's per capita GDP will decline by 10.5 percent in this financial year ending March 31, 2021. With this, India will become the third poorest country in South Asia, which will be behind only Pakistan and Nepal in terms of poverty. Now Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will have higher per capita GDP than India. In dollar terms, Bangladesh's per capita GDP is expected to increase 4 per cent in 2020 from India's 1,877 to $ 1,888.

IMF has estimated India's GDP to grow at 8.8% in 2021, twice that of Bangladesh at 4.4%. Under current govt, Per Capita GDP increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20 – increase of 30.7%. Under UPA 2, it had increased by 19.8%: Govt sources https://t.co/hvTGTI7AKc
– ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the BJP government on these figures. He said, “Bangladesh’s 6-year solid achievement of hate-filled cultural nationalism Bangladesh is ready to overtake India.” At the same time, Manish Chokhani, a stock market expert and director of Enum Holdings, tweeted, “Today’s special. Both our neighbors are moving forward. We wish them all the best and hope that our achievements will fulfill our aspirations!

Chokhani also shared a clip, which showed that Bangladesh overtook India and China’s fast growing economy and stock markets. In his tweet, he has tagged business and stock market leaders Sameer Arora, Nilesh Shah, Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Harsh Mariwal. Explain that till 5 years ago, India’s per capita GDP was 40 percent more than Bangladesh. In the last 5 years, Bangladesh’s growth rate has become three times larger than India. Bangladesh’s rate has increased to 9.1 percent as compared to India’s 3.2 percent.