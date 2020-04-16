Bangladesh rescues hundreds of Rohingya drifting at sea for nearly two months

About 400 had been on board, and better than 30 had died right through perilous attempt to realize Malaysia

Bangladesh’s coastguard says it has rescued a minimal of 382 “ravenous” Rohingya refugees floating in an enormous boat inside the nation’s territorial waters after nearly two months at sea.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol launched a three-day search for the boat, discovering it on Wednesday evening break day its south-eastern coast, spokesman Lieutenant Shah Zia Rahman said.

