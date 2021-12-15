Bangladesh turns 50: President Kovind was once given a grand welcome in Dhaka, with a 21-gun salute

fiftieth Anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation: It’s been 50 years because it was once separated from Pakistan and established as a rustic. India performed crucial function within the independence of Bangladesh in 1971. Bangladesh is celebrating fiftieth Victory Day. In this instance the President of India Ram Nath Kovind has reached Bangladesh. President Kovind was once given a heat welcome in Dhaka. A 21-gun salute was once given and a guard of salute was once given to welcome him.” Bangladesh Top Minister Sheikh Hasina met President Ram Nath Kovind in Dhaka and the 2 leaders mentioned many issues of mutual hobby and bilateral cooperation.Additionally Learn – Ladies’s Cricket Global Cup 2022 Complete Time table: ‘Prime voltage fit’ might be performed between India and Pakistan within the Global Cup, ICC launched the whole agenda

President Kovind arrived right here nowadays on a three-day state consult with throughout which he's going to additionally meet his counterpart M Abdul Hamid. That is President Kovind's first international consult with because the outbreak of the Kovid-19 pandemic. He'll constitute India as a unique visitor on the fiftieth Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh right here. Reflecting the shut ties, India may be organizing a number of occasions to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the Indo-Pakistani Struggle of 1971. Bangladesh got here into lifestyles after this battle.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The President will take part within the particular celebrations of Mujib Shato Borsho and the fiftieth anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation. percent.twitter.com/8vx2ppj7s7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021



Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “Top Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina met President Ram Nath Kovind in Dhaka. The 2 leaders mentioned many issues of mutual hobby and bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh Overseas Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen additionally met President Kovind right here. Bangladesh Overseas Ministry tweeted, “Exterior Affairs Minister Dr. Momen known as on Hon’ble President of India and mentioned bilateral issues. The dignitaries reiterated their want to additional beef up the present pleasant family members between the 2 nations.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Nationwide Martyrs’ Memorial, Savar and paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation Struggle of Bangladesh. percent.twitter.com/ELgQWdxKB2 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021

Previous, President Kovind was once given a grand welcome on his arrival in Dhaka on Wednesday. A 21-gun salute was once given on Kovind’s arrival. Kovind arrived in Dhaka on a unique Air India One flight accompanied by way of an professional delegation together with his spouse Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind. President of Bangladesh M. Abdul Hamid at the side of his spouse won Kovind at Hazrat Shah Jalal World Airport in Dhaka.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid his respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. percent.twitter.com/ASdzZ49mCn — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021

A number of senior ministers at the side of civil and armed forces officers have been provide on the airport to obtain Kovind. Bangladesh Military, Army and Air Power body of workers gave him a guard of salute as a part of a welcome rite on the airport, from the place President Kovind marched in a convoy to the Nationwide Memorial at Savar at the outskirts of the capital. President Kovind is the one international head of state invited to wait the rite.

Ministry of Exterior Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed President Kovind’s consult with to Bangladesh as a “nice get started”. Bagchi wrote on Twitter, “A super get started. Bangladesh President Mohamed Abdul Hamid and his spouse Rashida Hamid prolonged a unique welcome to President Kovind and his spouse Savita Kovind on their arrival in Dhaka. A 21-gun salute was once given and a guard of salute was once given in his welcome.