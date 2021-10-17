Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON protests in entrance of Bangladesh’s Deputy Top Fee in Kolkata, picketing starts

ISKCON protests out of doors Bangladesh Deputy Top Fee in Kolkata After violence in Bangladesh : In Bangladesh, on Saturday, the devotees of the non secular group protested in entrance of the Bangladesh Top Fee in Kolkata to protest towards the mob vandalism and killing of a devotee at an ISKCON temple in Noakhali on Saturday. ISKCON mentioned, ISKCON will proceed to protest out of doors Bangladesh Top Commissions internationally until the culprits are punished.Additionally Learn – BAN vs SCO Are living Ranking, T20 Global Cup 2021: Know the reside ranking of the fit right here

ISKCON devotees protested by way of making a song bhajans after the Bangladesh Deputy Top Fee in Kolkata to protest towards the mob vandalism and killing of a devotee in Noakhali. The protest was once towards the vandalism of an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh the day prior to this and the killing of a devotee by way of the mob. Additionally Learn – Well-known style Mona Rai was once shot by way of bike-borne assailants in Patna, does the homicide have a reference to the highest leaders of Bihar?

ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharaman Das mentioned, “Violence has no longer stopped in Bangladesh for the previous couple of days. The dance of dying happened on Friday within the ISKCON temple. ISKCON will proceed to carry protests out of doors Bangladesh Top Commissions internationally until the culprits are punished. Additionally Learn – Assaults on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh: ISKCON appeals to PM Modi, mentioned – ship delegation to Bangladesh to forestall the violence

Cycle of violence in Bangladesh in previous few days hasn’t stopped. There was once dance of dying within ISKCON temple on Friday. ISKCON will proceed to protest out of doors Bangladesh Top Commissions internationally till the in charge are punished: Radharaman Das, Vice Pres, ISKCON Kolkata %.twitter.com/clZx8iKDJ6 – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Hindu temples, companies attacked once more in Bangladesh, minority teams will rapid around the nation

In a up to date incident of communal violence that has been occurring for a number of days in Bangladesh, a Hindu temple has been vandalized. Previous, unidentified Muslim fundamentalists ransacked temples and unfold violence over alleged blasphemy. After those incidents, the minority staff has introduced to head on starvation strike around the nation. This knowledge was once given within the media reviews on Sunday.

Recent clashes erupted after assault on protesters the day prior to this

In line with the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the recent clashes broke out after folks protesting towards the assault on Durga Puja puts in Bangladesh had been attacked after which Hindu temples and retail outlets in Feni, about 157 km from the rustic’s capital. There was once vandalism and looting on Saturday. It was once informed that no less than 40 folks, together with the in-charge of Feni Style Police Station Nizamuddin, had been injured within the clashes.

The clashes that began within the night time lasted until overdue evening, many temples, companies of Hindus had been vandalized and looted.

The document mentioned that the clashes, which began at 4.30 pm, went on until overdue within the evening, throughout which a number of temples, companies of Hindus had been vandalized and looted. After this, on Saturday evening, the government deployed further police pressure and paramilitary pressure Border Guard Bangladesh. It was once informed within the information of the newspaper that on Saturday, some miscreants broken six idols at Daniyapara Maha Shoshan Kali Temple in Rashuniya Union of Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj. It was once informed that throughout the Durga Puja pageant, there have been demonstrations around the nation on Saturday in protest towards the assaults and vandalism on Hindu temples, whilst there have been additionally incidents of sabotage.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Solidarity Council pronounces strike and rapid

In the meantime, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Solidarity Council within the nation’s south-eastern town of Chittagong introduced a strike and rapid from October 23 to protest the assaults throughout Durga Puja celebrations. The overall secretary of the council, Rana Dasgupta, informed a press convention in Chittagong that protests could be held in Dhaka’s Shahbagh and Chittagong’s Andrakila.

Demanded strict punishment for the ones interested in incidents of sabotage and violence

Bangladesh Puja Udyapan Parishad demanded strict punishment for the ones interested in incidents of sabotage and violence. Its president Milan Kanti Dutta mentioned that if the federal government does no longer settle for their calls for, then a large marketing campaign might be introduced. ISKCON Bangladesh normal secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari warned that the group would no longer sit down quietly and watch the assaults occur.