Bangladeshi girl gang-raped, policemen shoot major accused

Bangalore (Karnataka): A Bangladeshi girl was once gang-raped via 4 other folks in Bangalore. After this situation got here to mild, the police stuck many accused, some of the major accused attempted to flee, and then the police shot him. Only a few days earlier than this, two of his accomplices had additionally attempted to flee, and then the police fired at them in motion, injuring them. Police mentioned that 10 other folks had been arrested on this case to this point.

The police crew after you have an intelligence went to Rampura right here to nab the principle accused Shahbaz. Police mentioned that seeing the police crew, the accused attacked the policemen with a knife and attempted to flee, and then the police opened hearth on him in self-defense and stuck the accused. He advised that the accused were given shot within the leg. A head constable was once additionally injured on this assault. The accused has been taken to the health center for remedy.

In line with police resources, the sufferer was once smuggled from Bangladesh 3 years in the past via a community of human traffickers running in Bangladesh, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka. After this the crowd pressured the 22-year-old sufferer into prostitution.

She was once allegedly assaulted and gang-raped via 4 males, together with a girl, over a monetary dispute.