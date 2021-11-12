Bangladeshi smugglers attacked BSF with iron rods and sticks, two smugglers killed

Bangladeshi smugglers killed at India-Bangladesh border: The Border Safety Drive (BSF) has killed two smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. A BSF celebration jawan has additionally been injured within the assault via smugglers. BSF staff have been seeking to prevent smugglers attempting to go into India from Bangladesh facet. BSF has knowledgeable that this incident took place at round 3 am on Friday.Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: Answer handed in Punjab Meeting towards building up in jurisdiction of BSF, know what CM Channi mentioned

Actually, some miscreants from Bangladesh have been seeking to smuggle animals from right here via coming into India. He had ready a bamboo cantilever for smuggling farm animals. When BSF jawans noticed them, they attempted to forestall them and requested them to go back. Additionally Learn – Quazi Sazzad Ali Zahir: Pakistan has been looking for 50 years, India venerated that particular person, know the rationale

The miscreants from Bangladesh facet ventured into Indian facet, attempted to smuggle farm animals the usage of improvised bamboo cantilever. BSF had warned them to return. Our troops utilised non deadly guns to discourage miscreants, however they attacked on BSF troops with ironrods & sticks: BSF %.twitter.com/CzvY3BjfMV – ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Additionally Learn – Bengal Lockdown Replace: Night time curfew got rid of from those 2 districts of Bengal, the federal government took the verdict on account of this

BSF jawans used non-lethal guns to forestall the miscreants. In this, those miscreants coming from Bangladesh attacked the BSF jawans with iron rods and sticks. Two smugglers died in retaliation.