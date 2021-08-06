Bangladeshi voters are selling Jihad! NIA took over the investigation at the orders of the Ministry of House Affairs

New Delhi: The Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) on Friday registered a case of marketing jihadi terrorism. An NIA spokesperson stated that the Anti-Terrorism Investigation Company has taken over the investigation pursuant to an order of the Ministry of House Affairs (MHA). Previous, on July 10 this yr in Kolkata, West Bengal, a case was once registered underneath a number of sections of the IPC and Foreigners Act.Additionally Learn – Court docket denies bail to Sachin Waje, offers NIA yet another month to chargesheet

The respectable stated that the topic was once associated with Bangladeshi nationwide S. Of. Shabbir, Joseph and others, who had entered India illegally and have been individuals or sympathizers of terrorist organizations. The respectable stated Shabbir, Joseph, at the side of their unidentified allies, had hatched a conspiracy to salary conflict and arrange a caliphate in opposition to the Indian govt in addition to neighboring Bangladesh via felony pressure in opposition to prone Muslim early life via overthrowing democratically elected governments. was once impressed to. Additionally Learn – Bihar: NIA arrested two Lashkar-e-Mustafa terrorists from Bihar

The respectable stated that they have been propagating their ideology and hatred within the society via sending and sharing quite a lot of jihadi texts, posts and movies via a Fb profile named Sheikh Sabbir. Additionally Learn – Bangladesh blank sweep Zimbabwe in ODI collection with captain Tamim’s century

(Enter IANS)