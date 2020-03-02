Banijay Rights Agrees First-Look Deal with U.K.’s Chatterbox

Distributor Banijay Rights has struck a first-look deal with U.Okay. factual and codecs producer Chatterbox, a comparatively new manufacturing firm based by former Channel four commissioner Nav Raman and producer/director Ali Quirk.

Chatterbox final yr picked up two BAFTA Youngsters’s TV Awards for its BBC documentary “Leaving Care.”

Its settlement with Banijay provides the distributor unique entry to Chatterbox’s slate of factual programming and codecs.

The primary title within the deal is BBC Three documentary “Stacey Dooley Investigates: The Whale Hunters,” which has uncommon entry to a Norwegian industrial searching vessel. Chatterbox has additionally landed a talent-led factual leisure format and a brand new documentary, which it says is being directed by an Oscar and BAFTA award-winning producer.

Chatterbox co-founder Raman is a former Channel four factual leisure commissioning editor, whose slate included “Brat Camp,” “Baby Genius” and “The Unteachables,” whereas Quirk’s fashionable factual credit embody “Gogglebox,” “Come Dine With Me,” “Gold Rush” and “Sky Cops.”

Tim Mutimer, CEO of Banijay Rights, mentioned: “Chatterbox is an thrilling, revolutionary firm, delivering contemporary views and new voices by means of a variety of applications and codecs.”

Banijay Proper has offers with different U.Okay. indies together with Firecrest Movies, Correct Content material and Storyboard, in addition to a co-development deal with FirstLook TV.