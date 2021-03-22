Banijay Rights CEO Tim Mutimer Lands at Cineflix Rights

Tim Mutimer, former CEO of worldwide distributor Banijay Rights, is ready to steer the worldwide distribution arm of Cineflix Media.

Mutimer takes the reins from long-serving CEO Chris Bonney, the business veteran who’s retiring this 12 months.

The manager can be answerable for main the 30-strong Cineflix Rights group based mostly in London, Toronto and Dublin, constructing on the corporate’s enlargement throughout scripted and factual acquisitions, in addition to the expansion of its gross sales enterprise. The outfit has had a serious hit on its palms with Apple TV Plus drama “Tehran,” which it distributes internationally.

Reporting to Cineflix Media co-founder and co-CEO Glen Salzman, Mutimer will steer the content material technique for the pipeline from in-house manufacturing firms Cineflix Studios, Cineflix Productions and three way partnership firms together with Buccaneer Media and Connect3 Media, in addition to greater than 100 third-party producer companions.

Mutimer most lately served as govt VP of EMEA at Banijay Rights. His earlier roles embrace CEO at Banijay Rights; senior VP EMEA, gross sales and distribution, at BBC Worldwide; and director of gross sales at Granada Worldwide (now ITV Studios International Leisure).

Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck, co-founders and co-CEOs of Cineflix Media, stated: “Tim has a wealth of expertise within the business, efficiently working with producers, broadcasters and streamers to maximise IP alternatives. We’re assured he’ll lead Cineflix Rights into the subsequent section of its development, delivering worth to all our shoppers. Simply as vital, Tim is a good match for the corporate tradition that Chris and the group have constructed at Cineflix Rights as a creatively led, impartial distributor with excellent partnerships.”

Mutimer added: “Cineflix Rights is at an extremely thrilling stage, with the latest profitable development of its scripted content material portfolio alongside progressive factual offers attracting new inventive companions from world wide. The group has a implausible status throughout the business for delivering nice outcomes with a collaborative strategy to the enterprise, and I’m excited to have this chance to work with them.”

Bonney stated: “Tim was prime of my checklist as the right candidate to take over the reins at Cineflix Rights. I’m very happy with this end result and I want Tim each success in working this very particular gross sales and acquisitions enterprise.”

Cineflix Rights is the U.Ok.’s largest impartial tv content material distributor, with a listing of greater than 5,000 hours of scripted and factual content material.

The corporate has considerably expanded scripted actions within the final two years with the likes of “Tehran,” “Marcella,” “Coroner,” “Wynonna Earp,” “Fortunately Married,” “Mirage,” “The Minister” and “An Unusual Lady.”