Banijay Unveils New Brand Identity After Takeover of Endemol Shine – Variety

Banijay has unveiled its rebranded identification following the completion of its takeover of Endemol Shine Group final week. The mixed group, which is headed by Marco Bassetti, CEO, shall be entitled Banijay. The Endemol Shine model is successfully being retired from the brand new model.

Banijay’s $2.2 billion deal for Endemol Shine was cleared by the European Fee’s antitrust physique final week. Days later, on July 3, the corporate introduced Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group, could be stepping down from her function on July 10.

Banijay’s new brand

Boasting 200 entities throughout 22 nations and a library of 88,000 hours, the French-headquartered group would be the largest non-U.S. content material producer and distributor. The group’s well-established banners embrace Kudos, Filmlance (“Caliphate,” pictured), Rubicon (“Beforeigners”) and Diagonal (“Cathedral of the Sea”) on the Endemol Shine aspect. Flagship Banijay titles embrace “Versailles,” “The Inbetweeners” and “Survivor,” whereas Endemol Shine has “Huge Brother,” “MasterChef,” “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.”

“The acquisition of Endemol Shine Group marks a serious gear shift for our enterprise and that needed to be represented in our branding. We now have unrivalled international attain, an abundance of high-quality, multi-genre titles, and a few of the very best artistic entrepreneurs on the planet,” mentioned Bassetti.

“Celebrating our values, the numerous breadth of our new providing and our continued funding in progressive IP, the easy, but efficient branding, gives standout alongside versatility, and we hope in years to come back, our B will act as a beacon for ground-breaking storymaking and a stamp of excellence,” added Bassetti.

The mixed group shall be held by LDH (67.1%), which contains Financière LOV, De Agostini and Fimalac, the funding firm of Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, and French media large Vivendi (32.9%).

Put up-takeover, the bulk of the mixed group’s manufacturing labels will retain their unique identities with a nod to the B, together with these carrying Endemol Shine of their title, which is able to now have a ‘B’ beside their names of their logos.

Banijay Rights continues to guide distribution actions, whereas all territory-level holding corporations will change to Banijay.

Banijay’s re-brand was imagined and executed by Transferring Manufacturers, with web site design and construct dealt with by Alchemy Digital.