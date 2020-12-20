Bank Holiday News: Banks will be closed for three days this week, tackle your important work …

Bank Holiday News: If you have any important work of the bank, then get it done soon. This week the bank will be closed for three days. Let us know that on every Sunday, all banks across the country are already closed. Apart from this, there is a holiday in the banks on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. These are routine holidays. Apart from this, banks are also closed on national holidays and other regional holidays. Also Read – Bank Holiday in December 2020: Banks will be closed for 11 days in December, make your preparations in advance; Here is the list of holidays

Some national holidays in the year like New Yeat, Republic Day, Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Holi, Christmas, Eid, banks are closed all over the country. There is only one national holiday in the month of December. That is christmas Please tell that this year is Christmas on Friday. In this context, banks will remain closed on 25th. Apart from this, on December 26, the fourth Saturday is due to this, there will be a holiday in the banks and on Sunday the bank remains closed. Also Read – Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed for three days from today, if ATM is empty, tell us immediately on toll free number

List of Bank Holidays in December 2020: Also Read – Bank Holiday October 2020: Holidays will fall in October, check this list before going to the bank

December 1: State Foundation Day holiday in Nagaland

December 1: Faith Day holiday in Arunachal Pradesh

December 3: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka

December 3: World Disabled Day in Tripura

December 3: Feast of St. in Goa Francis Xavire Day Holiday

December 5: Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s birthday

December 12: Second saturday

December 18: U Soso Tham’s death anniversary in Meghalaya

December 18: Gurughasi Das Jayanti in Chhattisgarh

December 19: Goa Liberation Day

December 19: Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day in Punjab

December 25: Christmas (National Holiday)

December 30: Tamu Losar in Sikkim

December 30: Yu Qiang Nangbah in Meghalaya

December 30: New Year Eve holiday in Manipur