Bank Holiday News: Banks will be closed for three days this week, tackle your important work …

Bank Holiday News: If you have any important work of the bank, then get it done soon. This week the bank will be closed for three days. Let us know that on every Sunday, all banks across the country are already closed. Apart from this, there is a holiday in the banks on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. These are routine holidays. Apart from this, banks are also closed on national holidays and other regional holidays. Also Read – Bank Holiday in December 2020: Banks will be closed for 11 days in December, make your preparations in advance; Here is the list of holidays
Some national holidays in the year like New Yeat, Republic Day, Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Holi, Christmas, Eid, banks are closed all over the country. There is only one national holiday in the month of December. That is christmas Please tell that this year is Christmas on Friday. In this context, banks will remain closed on 25th. Apart from this, on December 26, the fourth Saturday is due to this, there will be a holiday in the banks and on Sunday the bank remains closed. Also Read – Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed for three days from today, if ATM is empty, tell us immediately on toll free number
List of Bank Holidays in December 2020: Also Read – Bank Holiday October 2020: Holidays will fall in October, check this list before going to the bank
December 1: State Foundation Day holiday in Nagaland
December 1: Faith Day holiday in Arunachal Pradesh
December 3: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka
December 3: World Disabled Day in Tripura
December 3: Feast of St. in Goa Francis Xavire Day Holiday
December 5: Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s birthday
December 12: Second saturday
December 18: U Soso Tham’s death anniversary in Meghalaya
December 18: Gurughasi Das Jayanti in Chhattisgarh
December 19: Goa Liberation Day
December 19: Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day in Punjab
December 25: Christmas (National Holiday)
December 30: Tamu Losar in Sikkim
December 30: Yu Qiang Nangbah in Meghalaya
December 30: New Year Eve holiday in Manipur
Add Comment