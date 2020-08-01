Bank Holidays in August 2020: In the month of August, the banks are going to have a bumpy holiday, quickly settle their work

Bank Holidays in August 2020: Due to the spread of lockdown in the country, people have faced all kinds of inconveniences. The bank is one of them. Meanwhile, a list has been released by the Reserve Bank of India. According to this list, there are many such dates in the month of August when banks will remain closed throughout the country. There are many festivals and special occasions in August, due to this banks will be closed all over the country. This month there are festivals like Bakrid, Rakshabandhan and 15 August which will be celebrated in the month of August. For this reason, consumers have been told that they should settle their work keeping these dates in mind. Let us tell you that the bank remains closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Narendra Modi, said – Government is soft towards defaulters

When will banks be closed

August 1: Bakrid Also Read – World’s biggest economic and health crisis has come to the fore in last hundred years since Covid19: RBI Governor

2 August: Sunday

August 3: Raksha Bandhan

August 8: Second saturday

9 August: Sunday

August 11: Shri Krishna Janma Ashtami

August 13: Patriot Day

August 15: Republic Day

16 August: Sunday

August 20: Shankaradev date.

August 21: Teej.

August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29: Karma Puja / Asura.

August 30: Moharram

31 August: Indra Yatra and Trionam