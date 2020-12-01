Bank Holidays in December 2020: Banks will be closed for so many days in December, if you are going to settle essential work, then check this list

Bank Holidays in December 2020: The list of hives coming in the month of December has already been released by the Reserve Bank of India. On all Sundays, all banks across the country are already closed. Apart from this, there is a holiday in the banks on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. These are routine holidays. Apart from this, banks are also closed on national holidays and other regional holidays. Also Read – Lakshmi Vilas Bank: RBI postpones Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s final merger plan with DBS India for next week
Some national holidays in the year like New Year, Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Holi, Christmas, Eid, banks are closed all over the country. There is only one national holiday in the month of December. That is christmas Apart from this, there will be some regional holidays in different states. Also Read – Do you also have an account with this bank? Now depositors will not be able to withdraw more than 25 thousand
In such a situation, customers planning to go to the bank to do their urgent work, must know what holiday is going to happen in their area this month. For this, they should visit the official website of their bank and branch. Also Read – #Gold: Buy here the cheapest and pure gold before Dhanteras, tax returns and lockers will not be a mess
List of Bank Holidays in December 2020:
December 1: State Foundation Day holiday in Nagaland
December 1: Faith Day holiday in Arunachal Pradesh
December 3: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka
December 3: World Disabled Day in Tripura
December 3: Feast of St. Goa Francis Xavire Day Holiday
December 5: Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s birthday
December 12: Second Saturday
December 18: Death anniversary of U Soso Tham in Meghalaya
December 18: Gurughasi Das Jayanti in Chhattisgarh
December 19: Goa Liberation Day
December 19: Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day in Punjab
December 25: Christmas (National Holiday)
December 30: Tamu Losar in Sikkim
December 30: Yu Qiang Nangbah in Meghalaya
December 30: New Year Eve holiday in Manipur
Add Comment