Bank Holidays in December 2020: Banks will be closed for so many days in December, if you are going to settle essential work, then check this list

Bank Holidays in December 2020: The list of hives coming in the month of December has already been released by the Reserve Bank of India. On all Sundays, all banks across the country are already closed. Apart from this, there is a holiday in the banks on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. These are routine holidays. Apart from this, banks are also closed on national holidays and other regional holidays.

Some national holidays in the year like New Year, Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Holi, Christmas, Eid, banks are closed all over the country. There is only one national holiday in the month of December. That is christmas Apart from this, there will be some regional holidays in different states.

In such a situation, customers planning to go to the bank to do their urgent work, must know what holiday is going to happen in their area this month. For this, they should visit the official website of their bank and branch.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2020:

December 1: State Foundation Day holiday in Nagaland

December 1: Faith Day holiday in Arunachal Pradesh

December 3: Kanakadasa Jayanti in Karnataka

December 3: World Disabled Day in Tripura

December 3: Feast of St. Goa Francis Xavire Day Holiday

December 5: Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s birthday

December 12: Second Saturday

December 18: Death anniversary of U Soso Tham in Meghalaya

December 18: Gurughasi Das Jayanti in Chhattisgarh

December 19: Goa Liberation Day

December 19: Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day in Punjab

December 25: Christmas (National Holiday)

December 30: Tamu Losar in Sikkim

December 30: Yu Qiang Nangbah in Meghalaya

December 30: New Year Eve holiday in Manipur