Bank Holidays in January 2021: 14 days in January, banks will be closed, see list

Bank Holidays in January 2021: The year 2020 is coming to an end, in this situation a lot is going to change with the new year, in which some rules of banks are also being changed. But if you are thinking of going to the bank on the occasion of New Year, then you have to keep information about the holidays of banks. Explain that in the first month of the year 2021, banks are going to remain closed for 14 days. Because banks are closed in the entire country for 9 days, but due to holidays in different states, the banks there will also be closed. This includes weekend holidays. As a rule, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well.

On which dates the banks will remain closed

January 1 – New Year

January 2 – Saturday New Year Holiday

January 9 – Saturday – Second Saturday or Second Sutter Day

10 January – Sunday – Sunday

January 11 – Monday – Missionary Day

January 14 – Thursday – Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 15 – Friday – Due to Thiruvalluvar Day, banks will have holidays in some states.

January 23 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

January 24 – Sunday – Fourth Sunday

26 January – Tuesday – Republic Day

31 January – Sunday – Weekly Holiday

States holidays

January 14 – Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti

January 15 – Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu), Bihu, Tusu Puja (Assam)

16 January – Ujhavar Tirunal (Tamil Nadu)

January 23 – Birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – West Bengal

25 January – Imounu Erapta (Manipur)