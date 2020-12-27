Bank Holidays in January 2021: Banks will be closed for 16 days in January, take care of the urgent work, see full list of holidays

Bank Holidays in January 2021: This year is coming to an end and a new year will start after about four days. On the new year, attention is paid to the list of holidays first. Meanwhile, a big information has come out about the holidays of banks. If you have pending any important work related to your bank, then get it dealt with soon because maybe if you postponed the work for January, then maybe you may take more time to complete it. We are saying this because in the very first month of the year i.e. January, about half a month the banks will be closed. Also Read – Bank Holidays in December 2020: Banks will be closed for so many days in December, if you are going to settle the important work, then check this list

The Reserve Bank of India has shared an information about the bank holidays in the month of January in the new year. According to the information, banks will be closed for about 16 days in January. However, it is to be noted here that it is not necessary that banks will be closed for 16 days in all states simultaneously. There are many holidays that depend on the states, so there may be a difference in bank holidays from one state to another. Therefore, customers can get information about this by visiting the official website of their bank.

It is worth noting that government and private banks are completely closed on the second and fourth Sundays of any month along with national holidays. Apart from national and Saturday holidays, banks are also closed due to many regional holidays.

January 2021 Bank National Holidays List

1 January 2021 – New Year’s Day

3 January 2021 – Weekly holiday (Sunday)

9 January 2021 – Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly holiday (Sunday)

17 January 2021- Weekly holiday (Sunday)

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday

24 January 2021- Weekly holiday (Sunday)

26 January 2021 – Republic Day

31 January 2021 – Weekly holiday (Sunday)

January 2021 Bank Regional Holidays List

2 January 2021- New Year celebration

14 January 2021- Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021- Thiruvalluvar Day / Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021- Uzhavar Thirunal

23 January 2021- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birthday

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Gaan-Ngai