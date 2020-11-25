Bank Strike: Settle your important work today, strike will be held in these banks on November 26

Bank strike: The All India Bank Employees Union (AIBEA) has announced the participation of central trade unions in a nationwide general strike on 26 November. This general strike has been called against the anti-labor policies of the central government, under which 10 central trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Union, have announced a nationwide general strike in banks on 26 November. Also Read – Millions of employees of government banks on two-day strike, this effect on banking services

The AIBEA in its statement on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha has passed three new labor laws in the recently concluded session and abolished 27 existing laws in the name of ease of doing business. These laws are purely in the interest of the corporate world. In this process, 75 percent workers have been excluded from the purview of labor laws. Under the new laws, these workers will not get any kind of protection.

AIBEA represents most banks except State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank. Its members are four lakh employees of various public and old private sector banks and some foreign banks. The statement said that about 30,000 employees of public sector banks, old generation private sector banks, regional rural banks and foreign banks will join the strike in Maharashtra.

The common platform of Grameen Bank Organizations has issued a letter from all officers and employees' organizations working in rural banks across the country to make this strike a success and it said that it inspired all officers and employees to go on strike Go and participate fully in the protest demonstrations organized with other labor organizations at the district level.