Banke Bihari Temple Reopen Today: Banke Bihari Temple will open for devotees from today, see new directions before knowing

Banke Bihari Temple Reopen Today: The doors of the Bankebihari temple of Vrindavan will be reopened to the devotees from Sunday, but visitors wishing to get a glimpse of their worship will first have to register on the website of the temple and reach it accordingly on the given date and time. Also Read – Court accepts plea seeking removal of mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi, next hearing set

Earlier, the temple’s administrator and civil judge (junior class) Judge Gajendra Singh, who was hearing the case, refused to issue any new order on Friday, stating that the temple management, despite some problems, on his previous order Opening two days, have stopped making darshan in the temple from October 19, but their order is still in force. Also Read – Video: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev suddenly fell down while doing yoga on elephant’s back

On this, in the meeting between the district administration and the temple management, it was decided to reopen the temple with some precaution. For this, on Saturday evening, police, administration and temple officials were seen making perfect arrangements. District Magistrate Sarvagyanram Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Gaurav Grover also arrived to take stock of the system. Also Read – Unlock 5.0: From this day devotees will be able to visit Banke Bihari in Vrindavan, these rules have to be followed.

Temple manager Munish Sharma said, devotees will get entry into the temple from eight o’clock on Sunday morning. According to the order issued on 15 October by the court, arrangements have been made to visit the temple.

He said, “Every devotee who comes out will get entry into the temple only after online registration, while it will be mandatory for the local visitor to bring an Aadhar card as an identity card.”

He told, “The online registration process has been started from October 24 to visit Thakur Bankebihari. Devotees desirous of darshan can come to the temple to visit darshan by registering themselves on the temple website. A total of 500 devotees will enter the temple in a day. Devotees will be able to see Thakurji from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 5:30 to 9:30 pm in the evening. ”

According to the temple manager, this process is being started for a week as an experiment, if this process is successful then it will continue.