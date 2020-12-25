Banking Ruls Update: Check rules will be changed from new year, know what is Positive Pay

New Rule For Check Book: A lot of rules are going to change in the country from January 1, one of those changes will be in the matter related to check payment. Check payment rules will change from 1 January 2021. Under this, the positive pay mechanism will be applied for checks paying more than Rs 50,000. The main purpose of implementing this is to protect people from banking fraud. Explain that in positive pay mechanism, if x person has issued a check for y person, then the same check has to be given to the bank concerned. You can give information to the bank through its photographs, details etc. This information can be given through SMS, Internet banking, mobile banking. Also Read – Work news: Many rules will be changed from December 1, keep these in mind, otherwise financial loss will happen

New year changes

1- Checks given as payment under positive pay mechanism will be re-examined.

2- The rules of positive pay will be applicable to all account holders paying more than Rs 50,000. However the account holder will decide this facility. If more than 5 lakhs are to be paid, then positive pay will be made mandatory by the bank.

3- The person issuing the check will have to give the bank the details of the check issued by him through Internet banking, SMS, mobile banking or ATM, which can be double checked and confirmed by the bank before payment of the check.

4- The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) will develop a positive pay system and make it available to participating banks.

5- Under the CTS Grid Dispute Resolution Mechanism, only those checks will be accepted, which will come under the new rule. All banks will have to apply the new rules in check clear or collection.