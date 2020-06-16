Bankside Picks Up Lee Haven Jones’ ‘The Feast’ – Variety

Bankside Movies has boarded gross sales on Welsh-language up to date horror “The Feast” (Gwledd), the directorial debut of Lee Haven Jones. Bankside will probably be speaking to consumers in regards to the challenge and displaying a promo throughout the Digital Cannes week, which begins on June 22.

Finest recognized for his directorial work in tv, Haven Jones has helmed episodes of “Physician Who,” “The Bay” and “Vera.”

“The Feast” was written by Roger Williams, who additionally produces by way of manufacturing outfit Joio. It stars Annes Elwy (“Little Girls”), Nia Roberts (“Underneath Milk Wooden”) and Julian Lewis Jones (“Justice League”), alongside Steffan Cennydd (“Final Summer time”) and Sion Alun Davies (“The Left Behind”).

The movie unfolds over the course of 1 night as a rich household gathers for a luxurious dinner of their ostentatious home within the Welsh mountains. The company are a neighborhood businessman and a neighboring farmer, and the intent is to safe a enterprise deal to mine within the surrounding countryside.

When a mysterious younger girl arrives to be their waitress for the night, the household’s beliefs and values are challenged as her quiet but disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives. Slowly, intentionally and with essentially the most terrifying penalties.

The movie was produced by way of Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Cinematic initiative, which is supported by S4C and the BFI (utilizing funds from the Nationwide Lottery), Fields Park and Nice Level Media in affiliation with Melville Media.

Stephen Kelliher of Bankside Movies stated: “Lee Haven Jones and Roger Williams have created an beautiful cinematic world which wows you with its magnificence while concurrently issuing a stark and terrifying warning towards greed and avarice.”

Producer Roger Williams stated: “It’s a visually lovely movie that packs a punch and can undoubtedly fulfill an viewers hungry for unique and distinctive cinema.”