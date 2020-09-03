Bar-pub will open in Delhi from September 9, Kejriwal government expressed happiness

New Delhi: After getting permission from Delhi Deputy Governor Anil Baijal to open bars in Delhi from September 9, now bars and pubs will open in Delhi’s restaurants. The Delhi government had proposed to open the bar before the Lieutenant Governor. The Lieutenant Governor has accepted this proposal. With the approval of LG, bar and restaurant owners will have to follow several rules and conditions for the prevention of corona. At the same time, the Delhi government said, “The condition of Corona in Delhi is much better now. We are happy that now the proposal of the Delhi Government has been approved. Also Read – Delhi Metro has taken many security measures in view of Guidelines, travelers must know

The order issued on Thursday stated, "Bars will not be opened in the Containment Zone." Only unmarked employees and customers will be allowed to enter bars and pubs. Only half the people will be able to go inside the bar. Apart from this, sanitizer and social distancing will also have to be used and followed.

Delhi's Deputy Governor Anil Baijal has given permission to open the bar in Delhi from 9 September. After getting the Governor's permission, now bars and pubs will open in Delhi's restaurants. The Delhi government had proposed to open the bar before the Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier on August 19, the Delhi Government’s proposal on the subject of opening a hotel in Delhi has been approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the hotels and weekly markets which have been closed in Delhi for the last several months are now opening with necessary precautions.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had a meeting to open hotels, gyms and weekly markets on the proposal of Delhi government. In which it has also been approved to open weekly markets on a trial basis. At the same time, the ban on opening the gym in Delhi will continue. A decision will be taken later on opening the gym.

Since the lockdown, the associates of hotel operators who have been facing financial crisis have appreciated the government of Arvind Kejriwal and thanked them for allowing them to open the hotel.

At the same time, the Delhi government said, “The condition of Corona in Delhi is much better now. Now the economy of Delhi has to be brought back on track. For this, we were already in favor of opening all the hotels in Delhi, which was rejected by the central government. We requested the central government again. We are happy that now the proposal of the Delhi Government has been approved. Now all hotels in Delhi can be opened. Also, the weekly market is being started as a trial. During this time everyone is requested to follow social distancing. ”