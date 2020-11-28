Barack Obama Approves Drake to Play Him in Possible Biopic

Barack Obama has stated “sure, you may” to Drake’s ambition of enjoying the previous president in a biopic.

In a brand new interview with Complicated’s Speedy Morman, Obama gave the rapper his official “stamp of approval” ought to the chance come up.

“I’ll say this, Drake appears to give you the option to do something he needs,” Obama instructed Morman. “I imply, that may be a gifted, gifted brother. So if the time comes and he’s prepared…”

Obama added that not solely does he give Drake his blessing to painting him – however his daughters would, too.

“Drake has, extra importantly, I feel, my family’s stamp of approval. I think Malia and Sasha could be simply high quality with it,” Obama stated.

Drake — who began his profession appearing in “Degrassi: The Subsequent Era” and “Charlie Bartlett” — first expressed curiosity in enjoying Obama in 2010 throughout an interview with Paper.

“I hope someone makes a film about Obama’s life quickly as a result of I might play him. I watch all of the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I undoubtedly listen and pay attention to the inflections of his voice,” Drake stated. “Should you ask anybody who is aware of me, I’m fairly good at impressions. Slowly however absolutely, I’m not in the research mode as a result of no one’s referred to as me about something, however I simply listen so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn the way to communicate like him.”

Although Obama has been portrayed a number of occasions in tv and movie already — by Kingsley Ben-Adir on “The Comey Rule,” Devon Terrell in “Barry” and and Parker Sawyers in “Southside With You” — a full biopic of his profession in politics has but to be made. However, with the current launch of Obama’s memoir, “A Promised Land,” there may be now a strong base for a possible screenplay.

Watch the complete interview beneath.