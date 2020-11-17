Barack Obama to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Stay!’ on Thursday

Former President Barack Obama will likely be Thursday’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!,” the present introduced on Monday evening.

Obama will likely be sitting down with Kimmel to talk about his new memoir, “A Promised Land,” which is the primary of two books about his presidency. Not too long ago, Obama has interviewed with “60 Minutes,” Oprah Winfrey and CBS Information’ Gayle King to promote the e-book.

After changing into the primary sitting president to seem on a late evening present in 2009 along with his interview on “The Tonight Present With Jay Leno,” Obama has grow to be an everyday on the format. He has beforehand been a visitor on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Colbert Report,” “The Late Present With David Letterman,” “The Each day Present” and “Late Night time With Conan O’Brien.”

In a latest article for The Atlantic, Obama detailed that he wrote his e-book to encourage younger individuals to proceed to imagine in democracy.

“What I can say for sure is that I’m not but prepared to abandon the opportunity of America—not only for the sake of future generations of Individuals however for all of humankind,” Obama wrote. “I’m satisfied that the pandemic we’re presently dwelling via is each a manifestation of and a mere interruption within the relentless march towards an interconnected world, one wherein peoples and cultures can’t assist however collide.”

Obama additionally launched a playlist on Monday to mark the discharge of his e-book, that includes memorable songs from his time in workplace.

The playlist consists of “The Thrill Is Gone” by B.B. King, “Halo” by Beyoncé, “Luck Be a Woman” by Frank Sinatra, “Cherish the Day” by Sade, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” by Stevie Marvel and “Michelle” by The Beatles, in a nod to his spouse.

Zac Brown Band will likely be Thursday evening’s musical visitor.