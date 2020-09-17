Barack Obama to Release First Volume of Presidential Memoir in November

Former President Barack Obama will publish the primary quantity of his presidential memoir in November, two weeks after the election showdown between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s VP.

“A Promised Land” is about for launch on Nov. 17 by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random Home. After leaving the White Home in early 2017, Obama and former first woman Michelle Obama set a multi-book cope with Crown for a whopping $65 million.

“A Promised Land” is billed as a take a look at Barack Obama’s life story with an emphasis on his exceptional rise in politics. He known as it “an trustworthy accounting” of his time in public workplace.

“There’s no feeling like ending a e-book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the previous couple of years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to present an trustworthy accounting of my presidential marketing campaign and my time in workplace: the important thing occasions and individuals who formed it; my tackle what I received proper and the errors I made; and the political, financial, and cultural forces that my workforce and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we’re grappling with nonetheless,” Obama stated.

The English-language version of the e-book runs 768 pages. The narrative is described as “intimate and candid” take a look at main occasions in his two phrases in the White Home, together with his work on the worldwide monetary disaster, the lengthy battle to go the Reasonably priced Care Act, the operation that led to the demise of Osama bin Laden in addition to different headline-making incidents. “A Promised Land” can be revealed in 25 languages.

“Within the e-book, I’ve additionally tried to give readers a way of the non-public journey that Michelle and I went by means of throughout these years, with all of the unbelievable highs and lows,” Obama stated. “And eventually, at a time when America goes by means of such monumental upheaval, the e-book provides some of my broader ideas on how we will heal the divisions in our nation going ahead and make our democracy work for everyone—a process that gained’t rely on any single president, however on all of us as engaged residents. Together with being a enjoyable and informative learn, I hope greater than something that the e-book conjures up younger folks throughout the nation—and across the globe—to take up the baton, carry up their voices, and play their half in remaking the world for the higher.”

Obama beforehand penned two best-sellers: 1995’s “Goals From My Father” and 2006’s “The Audacity of Hope.”