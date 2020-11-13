Barack Obama told Rahul Gandhi that this was written for the nervous leader, Sonia Gandhi

Former US President Barack Obama wrote in his autobiography ‘A Promised Land’, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, about the leadership potential of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Is that they lack merit and passion. At the same time, he has written for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that “there is a lot of loyalty in him.” Obama has also mentioned Rahul’s mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Also Read – Terrorist threatens Donald Trump, Obama and Clinton, FBI reveals

Barack Obama has written in his book, ‘Rahul Gandhi is a student who has done coursework and is keen to impress the teacher but to master this subject either They do not have merit or lack of passion. ”He has also described Rahul Gandhi as ‘nervous and unformed’. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi will roar in two rallies in Bihar today, will also be on stage

Former US President Barack Obama, in his book, also mentions Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other leaders, including the recently won presidential election in the US, Joe Biden. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi tightened up – what about my attack, the whole country is being pushed, beaten up

He wrote that we are told about the handsome men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel but not about the beauty of women. The only exceptions are one or two examples, such as Sonia Gandhi. ”The review states that both former US Defense Minister Bob Gates and former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh have absolutely ludicrous truth / honesty.

It says that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin reminds Obama of the strong, clever boss who runs the Chicago machine. Regarding Putin, Obama writes, ‘physically’ he is ordinary. This 768-page memoir of Obama is going to hit the market on November 17. America’s first African-American President Obama visited India twice during his tenure in 2010 and 2015.