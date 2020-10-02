Baran Gang Rape Case: CM Gehlot’s challenge – BJP leaders go there and find out the reality

Baran Two Minor Sisters Gang Rape Case: The whole country is hurt by the incident of rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the news of rape of two girls also came in Baran, Rajasthan. On this, the opposition BJP government in the state is constantly besieging the state government. On this, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the main opposition party for the alleged rape of two minor sisters in Baran and said that why they do not go there and face reality. Gehlot said, “Instead of questioning Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, BJP leaders should know the reality by going there themselves, not to visit Baran.” Also Read – Nirbhaya’s lawyer will get justice for Hathras daughter, she said – ‘She was burnt with petrol, I will also get justice’

It is noteworthy that two minor sisters of Baran city of the state went missing from the house on 19 September, who were recovered from Kota on 22 September. After recording statements etc. these girls were handed over to their families. According to police, the two girls made it clear in their 164 statements that they were not raped. The misconduct was not confirmed even in medical examination of these two. The main opposition party BJP is targeting the state government over this incident and raising questions that why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi do not come to Baran of Congress ruled Rajasthan? Also Read – Yogi government trying to suppress voice of Payal-Opposition when Rahul-Priyanka is prevented from reaching Hathras

Gehlot said, ‘Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi believe in our talk and our report. Here, why do not senior leaders of BJP like Amit Shah and Dharmendra head to Baran or any other place in the state so that they can know the reality there. We will allow them and if necessary, police protection will also be provided to BJP leaders. ”He said,“ We ​​are ready for this. They should go there and know the reality. We will not only allow them, but police will also be provided if required. Incidents can happen anywhere, but acting on it is one thing and carelessness is another. Hathras is a sample of no action being taken. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted government on Gandhi Jayanti, said – I will not fear anyone in the world

The Chief Minister said that opposition parties should play their role and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh as the leaders of the main opposition party.

Gehlot said that the opposition BJP leaders in Rajasthan went to Dungarpur district after the recent violence and were allowed and there is nothing wrong in this. Gehlot said, “When there is nothing to hide then why would anyone be stopped. BJP leaders went to Dungarpur and we allowed them to go and see the reality there. This is normal in democracy. ”Gehlot told reporters on the occasion of the program organized at the Secretariat on Gandhi Jayanti,“ Whatever happened in Hathras is very shameful. The victim’s mother kept on crying and pleading for her daughter to be cremated but the police did not allow her and the dead body was cremated late at night. ‘

(input language)