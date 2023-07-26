Barbenheimer Stirs Up The Debate About The Right And Wrong Ways To Take Pictures In A Movie Theater:

The Barbie-Oppenheimer cultural phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer” has taken the internet through storm, but it has also caused a lot of talk about how to behave at the movies, especially when it comes to taking pictures.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as well as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer both came out on July 21. This made people buy tickets to both movies so they could watch them back to back. This broke box office records and led to a big weekend for movies.

But some people couldn’t stay focused through the two showings, and they utilized social media to talk about their experiences.

If you haven’t heard of Barbenheimer in the last few months, you must have been living beneath a rock. Yes, people, this weekend there were two big movies that came out on the same day. This made a lot of people want to watch both of them at the same time.

Aside from the inevitable end of Barbie and the historical accuracy of Oppenheimer, one of the most talked-about things about this summer’s unlikely double feature was the audience’s behavior, which sparked a debate regarding the right and wrong of people using their phones at the movies.

But that’s an odd choice for a pair. The two movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer, are about as different as two movies can be. As you might guess, Barbie is all about the popular children’s toy, with some tongue-in-cheek humor thrown within for good measure.

The tale of scientist Robert Oppenheimer, who was an essential component of the Manhattan Project, is told in the book Oppenheimer.

As videos and images from Barbie as well as Oppenheimer shows around the world flooded social networks, people on X shared their thoughts on whether or not phones should be allowed in movie theaters so that people can take pictures or videos to share online.

The vast majority of people said that using a phone is rude to other people in the theater and not required. Many people criticized the group known as the “TikTok generation” for not being ready to watch a whole movie without using a phone or other electronic device.

Others, on the other hand, didn’t see anything wrong with what was going on and thought people were attempting to exert influence over something that didn’t need it.

People who go to the movies may not all agree on this, but viewing of Barbie as well as Oppenheimer are having some good effects. Actually, Christopher Nolan said within a recent interview with IGN that he thinks Barbenheimer will be great for going to the movies, and Cillian Murphy agreed.

The huge crowd for the hit movie showed that Hollywood is now finally triumphing over the plague. Overall, North American movie theaters had their best weekend since April 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” came out.

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” helped bring in about $302 million at the home box office over the weekend. “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” as well as “Sound of Freedom” also helped make up the difference.

Comscore, a company that collects box office data, says that “Barbie,” a female statement wrapped within hot pink bubble gum, made about $155 million at theaters in the United States.

Overseas, the PG-13 comedy made an extra $182 million. Warner Bros. put out “Barbie,” which took $145 million to produce, not counting the large amount spent on marketing.

Box office experts, who use complicated models to predict how many tickets will be sold, thought that “Barbie” would make regarding $110 million within the U.S. and Canada.

Warner Bros. predicted a conservative $75 million because they were worried that the movie might not do as well as expected, like “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” and other recent big-budget movies.

The two hits are in completely different areas of film, but they both came out on the same day. Because of this, they will always be linked, as well as box office experts can’t believe how smart the leaders in Hollywood were to do this. Barbie had the best opening day at the box office in the United States in 2023.

When “Barbie” came out, it was a full-blown cultural event. Thousands of people went to see it dressed in pink, doll jokes took over social media, and marketers rushed to cash in on the moment. There were about 65 percent women in the crowd.

“For a movie this bright, you would have thought that about 90 percent of the crowd would be women. Jeff Goldstein, the head of domestic marketing at Warner Bros., said, “We’ve got a lot of guys.” “It blew up in every market, big and small, from coast to coast.”

“Barbie” helped “Oppenheimer” get made, and vice versa. When they both came out at the same time, they were called “Barbenheimer,” and movie fans were fascinated by how different they were.

Nolan’s movie serves as a three-hour period drama about Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as “the father of the atomic bomb.” It cost Universal Pictures at least $100 million to put together, and that doesn’t include a huge marketing effort.

A trade group called the National Association of Theater Owners says that about 200,000 people bought tickets to see “Barbie” as well as “Oppenheimer” as a double feature.

Universal said that the R-rated movie “Oppenheimer” made about $80.5 million within the U.S. and Canada, which was about 60% more than what experts had expected before it came out, and another $94 million abroad.

62% of the people who watched the show at home were men. Some IMAX theaters that are showing “Oppenheimer” have sold out for the next few weeks, especially those that are showing it in the 70-millimeter size.