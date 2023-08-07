Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A comedy-romance program called Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will soon release Season 1. On HGTV, the program will largely make its debut.

In addition to the television program Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1, the movie, which will be released in July, stars Margot Robbie.

Ashley Graham, a supermodel, designer, author, and businesswoman, will serve as the presenter of the home renovation series, which will include famous guests, pop cultural history, and surprises involving Barbie.

Prepare to enter a fanciful world of memories and pink as HGTV debuts The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a highly anticipated competition series.

Eight teams of HGTV specialists will turn a Southern California house into a life-size pink paradise suited for Barbie and her friends in this brand-new competition series.

This four-part series, which will debut on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET, shortly before the Barbie movie debut on July 21 promises to get a visual feast for lovers of the famous doll.

With its new reality program about house renovations, HGTV is embracing the Barbie craze. The “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” will be introduced by the network on July 16, just a few weeks before the “Barbie” movie opens in cinemas.

Four episodes of the show, which is focused on the famous Barbie Dreamhouse’s life-size refurbishment, will be presented by the actress Ashley Graham. Here, WWD compiles a list of essential information regarding the upcoming series.

Barbie is having an amazing resurgence that appeals to adults as well as kids. People are remembering the famous plastic doll and all it stands for in light of the impending release of the extremely anticipated “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie.

When the Dreamhouse was first shown in 1962, it was made of cardboard rather than plastic and included features like balconies, stained-glass windows, and elaborately carved furnishings.

HGTV has joined on the Barbie bandwagon by developing a brand-new series that is focused on the Barbie Dreamhouse in an effort to capitalize on the resurgence of interest in the doll.

The program, suitably titled “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” was in the works for a while and is now finally taking shape. With its most recent project, HGTV is participating in the Barbie obsession.

The network has plans to air a new show called Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge which will recreate the famous Mattel creation’s house.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1 Release Date

On July 16, 2023, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1 is going to be made available. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway. As a result, it may be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

To support the widely awaited Warner Bros. Discovery linear channels, a sizable cross-network campaign spanning Warner Bros.

This summer will see the premiere of the four-episode series Pictures flick, hosted by Ashley Graham. It will debut before to the July 21 release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” in cinemas.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1 Cast

Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson, Jasmine Roth, and Antonia Lofaso from Help! are among the Married to Real Estate actors who will appear in the first season of Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. I brawled on the beach and wrecked my house. The Rock the Block and Windy City Rehab’s Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria, Farmhouse Fixer’s Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, Christina Hall and James Bender’s Christina on the Coast, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’ Bargain Block, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt’s 100 Day Dream Home, and Luxe for Less’ Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1 Trailer

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Season 1 Plot

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge originates to HGTV in time for the July premiere of the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie movie.

Ashley Graham, a supermodel, designer, author, and businesswoman, will serve as the presenter of the home renovation series, which will include famous guests, pop cultural history, and surprises involving Barbie.

Eight teams of HGTV superstars will turn a Southern California property to an authentic Barbie Dreamhouse while supermodel Graham, who has a Barbie doll made after her and will be shown driving a Barbie-pink Corvette on the program, acts as the presenter.

A few areas in the home will get era-specific renovations by the teams, including an early 1960s atomic period kitchen, a 1970s disco vibe for Ken’s Den, and a 1980s glam-themed principal bedroom.

One fortunate Barbie fan will get the opportunity to stay in the real-life Barbie Dreamhouse that those who participated will create out of a Southern California property.

Eight teams will be replicating legendary home décor styles from the famed doll’s numerous periods, including an early ’60s atomic-age kitchen, a ’70s disco-style den like Ken, and a ’80s glam-inspired master bedroom.

America’s beloved doll is influencing home design worldwide thanks to the TikTok craze known as “Barbiecore” and our own Dollhouse Beautiful.

So it seems sense that HGTV would capitalize on the craze by unveiling Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge as its newest program.

The home improvement channel is offering its own interpretation of the legendary Dream House in anticipation of the forthcoming release of Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated film, which will reach cinemas this summer.

According to Loren Ruch, HGTV’s director of programming, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will deliver a unique, aesthetically stunning payoff for thousands of fans who want to see their favorite HGTV superstars bring a treasured childhood icon to life.”

The new HGTV program is perfect for you if you laboriously decorated your own Barbie Dream House throughout your childhood years.The first episode airs in July, however you may have to wait a bit longer for the entire season premiere.