“Barbie” Is About To Become The Most Popular Movie In America In 2023:

“Barbie” is now very close to passing “Super Mario Bros.” as the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. this year.

Studio figures say that “Barbie” earned $572.3 million in the U.S. as of Wednesday, which is getting close to Mario’s home total of $574.2 million.

Barbie has become more than just a movie star she’s also a social phenomenon. Theaters are packed with excited fans, many of whom have worn Barbie’s signature pink outfits.

Since It Came Out On July 21, “Barbie” Has Smashed A Lot Of Records:

When the box office numbers for Wednesday are released on Thursday, it’s possible that “Barbie,” a movie based on the famous doll, will finally take the title from “Super Mario Bros.”

“Barbie’s” climb to the top is going to be faster than “Mario’s.” Deadline says that “Barbie” will probably break the record in 35 days, while it taken Mario, Luigi, as well as the rest of the gang 138 days to hit $574.2 million in the United States.

Since the first episode of “Barbie” aired on July 21, it has broken many records. The movie opened in the United States to $155 million, making it the biggest debut weekend of the year as well as the biggest launch ever for a female director.

Last Week, “Barbie” Additionally Hit $1.2 Billion In Sales Around The World:

In the weeks that followed, it also became Warner Bros. Discovery’s highest-grossing domestic release, beating out the 2008 hit “The Dark Knight.”

Even though the movie makes fun of the patriarchy, the difference between men and women in the crowd is not as big as popular knowledge might make it seem. At 17%, women were more likely than men to have seen the movie, but men weren’t too far behind at 11%.

Last week, Barbie passed the $1.2 billion record worldwide. It had already hit the $1 billion mark less than three weeks before.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media researcher at Comscore, says that only about 50 films within history have done that, taking inflation into account. It also made Greta Gerwig the woman who directed the movie with the most money made.

Between Its 4th And 5th Weekends On Sale, Barbie’s Sales Dropped By 39%:

Last weekend, “Blue Beetle” replaced “Barbie” at the top of the box office, ending the movie’s run at the top. The latest DC superhero movie brought in an estimated $25.4 million, while “Barbie” fell to second place with an expected $21.5 million.

Titanic, which came out in 1998, has so far made £153.4 million within the UK and Ireland, which is the most money any movie has ever made there.

Between its 4th and 5th weekends in theaters, Barbie’s earnings dropped by 39%. However, the movie has already shown sufficient growth at the box office to promise that its total earnings will go up in the coming weeks.

The Latest DC Superhero Movie Made A Projected $25.4 Million At The Box Office:

When Will They Say When The Barbie OTT Will Be Out?

When it came out in theaters, the movie was a big hit as well as got over 7.5 stars on a scale of 10. Now, everyone is looking for the digital companies’ public announcements about online viewing.

The most recent leaks say that Barbie will be on Prime Video as well as the Netflix app in September 2023. No one knows for sure which OTT service will have the movie yet, but it is expected to be either Netflix as well as Prime Video.