Barbie Smashes The Dark Knight Held The Record For Most Money Made At The Box Office For 15 Years:

The superhero movie The Dark Knight, which came out in 2008, held the record for the most money made at the box office.

Greta Gerwig’s comedy-drama movie, which is based on a popular line of Mattel toys, came out in theaters last Friday. It came out the exact same day as Nolan’s new movie, Oppenheimer. Together, the two movies got a lot of attention, which was called “Barbenheimer.”

The Dark Knight Made $24.6 Million And The Former Record Holder:

This is the most money that a Warner Bros. movie has ever made on a Monday. The Dark Knight, the second Batman movie by Christopher Nolan, made $24.6 million and was the former record holder.

Warner Bros. has already made a lot of money off of Barbie. In its first weekend, it made $162 million (£125 million) within the US as well as $337 million (£261 million) worldwide.

“Oppenheimer,” a historical drama about the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as well as the creation of the atomic bomb directed by Christopher Nolan, was right behind Barbie this weekend.

It made an estimated $46.2 million from Friday to Sunday, which Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian identified as a “phenomenal second weekend.”

The two movies have been given the name “Barbenheimer,” which refers to how rare it is for two big hits to come out on the same weekend.

Dergarabedian said that their combined earnings are “absolutely mind-blowing,” and that their second-weekend numbers “would be hailed as opening weekend victory.”

Comscore Predicted That The Movie Will Make $93 Million In Ticket Sales From Friday To Sunday:

July 30 The Warner Bros. movie “Barbie” exhibited no signs of slowing down during its second weekend at the box office. Media analytics company Comscore predicted that the movie would make $93 million within ticket sales from Friday to Sunday.

The No. 1 movie of the year, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, had the highest-grossing opening weekend for any film written by a woman. Since starting on July 21, the movie has made over $351 million in the U.S. and Canada and almost $775 million worldwide, according to Comscore.

This is the largest opening weekend of the year, beating out The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was made for kids.

On Other Hand Oppenheimer Made Only $80.5 Million Within US:

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, only made $80.5 million (£62 million) within the US as well as $174.2 million (£135 million) worldwide in its first weekend, but it has still been called a hit.

The movie tells the story of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a nuclear expert who is often called the “Father of the Atomic Bomb.”

But Clarisse Loughrey, a reviewer for The Independent, gave Barbie five stars and said, “Barbie represents one of the most creative, well-made, as well as surprising mainstream movies in living memory. It’s a great example of what can be done even in the deepest parts of capitalism.”

“It’s also right on time, coming just one week after the people who made these stories went on strike for a living wage as well as the right to work without having to worry about being replaced by AI. It’s a pink-splattered statement for the power of artistic work and imagination that can’t be replaced.”

According To Goldstein That 12% Of Sale Come Form People Who Is Going Back To Watch:

A lot of people are already going to see “Barbie” more than once. Goldstein says that 12% of sales come from people going back to see it again with friends or family.

The movie business has been trying to get back to where it was before the pandemic and is now mostly closed because actors and screenwriters are on strike. “Barbie” as well as “Oppenheimer” demonstrated what can happen when everything goes right.

Mission Impossible Made $10.7 Million On Third Weekend:

Even though a lot of people are going to the movies, which is great for the movie business, it’s been tougher for Tom Cruise, who was supposed to save the movie business with “Top Gun: Maverick” last summer.

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I,” which came out a week before “Barbenheimer,” made $10.7 million in its third weekend. The movie, which stars Cruise and was directed through Christopher McQuarrie, has made $139.2 million in the United States and $309.3 million in other countries.