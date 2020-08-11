Barbra Streisand-Donna Summer Duet Soundtracks Vote Proud Campaign

MeidasTouch, a progressive Democratic PAC based by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas, has launched an LGBTQ+-targeted advert beneath the banner “Sufficient is Sufficient.”

The group has partnered with Vote Proud, a voting initiative for the LGBTQ neighborhood based by Bruce Roberts, Lisa Halliday and Jake Resnicow and co-chaired by Sharon Stone, Elton John and David Furnish, Billy Porter, Sean Hayes, Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna and Laverne Cox, amongst others.

The clip incorporates the 1979 No. 1 hit “No Extra Tears (Sufficient Is Sufficient),” which was co-written by Bruce Roberts and carried out as a duet by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, who commented: “Vote Proud is thrilled to be MeidasTouch’s associate on this LGBTQ outreach. We aligned with MeidasTouch as a result of we cherished their hard-hitting persuasive movies and we felt it was essential to take a stand and amplify our name to motion for our neighborhood. There’s an excessive amount of at stake for us to not attain and interact with the massive a part of the neighborhood that didn’t vote in 2016.” (Over 50% of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood didn’t vote within the final Presidential election.)

Mentioned Roberts: “I wrote ‘Sufficient is Sufficient’ a few years in the past. Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer recorded it and had a world No. 1 file, promoting thousands and thousands. And all these years later it has turn out to be an anthem for change and equality in America right this moment. I’m proud to be working with MeidasTouch on this initiative to unfold the message utilizing my track.”

“We received the rights to the track, with Bruce’s complete help — not like the strategies that Trump makes use of, the place he doesn’t even ask permission from the songwriters,” added Brett Meiselas. “I look ahead to persevering with our outreach to the LGBTQ neighborhood with Vote Proud.”

Watch the video under: