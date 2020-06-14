Barbra Streisand Makes George Floyd’s Daughter a Disney Shareholder – Variety

Singer Barbra Streisand has helped make George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd a Disney shareholder.

Gianna posted a picture on her Instagram account holding her Disney shares certificates and thanked Streisand within the caption.

“Thanks Barbra Streisand for my package deal, I’m now a Disney Stockholder because of you,” she wrote.

The 10-time Grammy winner additionally gave Gianna two copies of her studio albums “My Title Is Barbra” and “Coloration Me Barba” from 1965 and 1966, respectively.

In accordance with Enterprise Insider, shares of Disney inventory at the moment go for roughly $115. Earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, shares had been within the $140-$150 vary, although they’ve slowly began to climb again up once more. It’s unclear what number of shares Gianna obtained from Streisand.

Kanye West has additionally financially supported Gianna within the wake of her father’s demise. Earlier this month, he launched a school fund for Gianna to totally cowl her eventual tuition. Texas Southern College additionally supplied her a full-ride scholarship if she chooses to attend the varsity sooner or later.

Following George Floyd’s demise by the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement officials on Might 25, protests have since continued across the nation. Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes, has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide, and three different officers have been charged with aiding and abetting the homicide.