BARC temporarily halts news channels’ weekly TRP ratings

Mumbai: The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Thursday announced the temporarily suspending the ratings of news channels after the fake TRP scam. No channel will be able to call itself Number One for about three months now. An official statement said that the Council intends to review and improve the current standards of measurement to improve "statistical robustness", and Due to this exercise, the weekly rating will be postponed for 12 weeks.

Explain that BARC measures TV viewership on behalf of broadcasters, advertisers and advertising agencies.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested at least five people in the TRP scam. The Mumbai Police busted the scam earlier this month.

Those arrested include employees of news channels, while police are also questioning officials of Republic TV led by Arnab Goswami in this regard. Republic TV has denied doing anything wrong.

Reacting to the suspension, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) hailed the decision as a step in the right direction.

The NBA said in a press release that the BARC should use these 12 weeks to completely fix its system and restore the credibility of information seen by India.