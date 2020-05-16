Barca Studios, Sony Music Latin Iberia, Team on ‘Expertise Explorers’ – Variety

Barça Studios and Sony Music Latin Iberia are teaming to supply “Expertise Explorers,” an animated collection which marks the third title from Barça Studios, the burgeoning film-TV content material arm of F.C. Barcelona, one of many world’s largest soccer golf equipment.

The collection – which sees Max, a 15 year-old boy, Roc, massive bear with a coronary heart of gold, and Lynds, a tech-savvy pink kitten, journey the world, scouting for the subsequent era of soccer stars, – marks the third title at Barça Studios, after first staff participant doc collection “Matchday,” simply launched by Netflix in Latin America.

A second title, “La Masia,” represents Barça Studios’ first scripted collection, set on the soccer membership’s youth academy, and written by Albert Espinosa, creator of the Filmax-produced “The Pink Band Society,” one of the re-versioned Spanish collection in its TV Historical past, together with a U.S. makeover tailored for Fox by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and ABC Studios.

Barça Studios and Sony Music Latin Iberia dropped a teaser-trailer on Friday March 15. To the music of afmed Spanish group Estopa’s “Tengo un sueño,” which performed with reworked lyrics, the trailer exhibiting Max, Roc and Lynds zooming in on a possible expertise by way of an airborne automobile, with talent-meters able to rating younger gamers. They uncover Lyli, a little bit American woman aged solely 6. However she will positive dribble, with considered one of her methods recalling Neymar’s, an ex Barça star.

In a sector, TV, the place so many reveals – and this can be very true of animation – roll off established IPs, “Expertise Explorers” rolls off one of many strongest IPs on the planet: A prime soccer membership.

The collection additionally appeals to a captive viewers of F.C. Barcelona followers and infrequently creatives – 400 million, by one estimate – and faucets the monetary muscle of one of many strongest non-U.S. manufacturers within the sports activities and leisure world.

“Expertise Explorers” can also be first fruit of a strategic settlement with Sony Music Latin Iberia, signed final Summer season. Sony Music Iberia media content material director, Sergi Reitg, can also be considered one of Southern Europe’s most skilled and profitable animation executives, constructing his firm, Imira Leisure, right into a prime Spanish kids-family content material distributor-producer, efficiently capitalizing on new digital income streams, earlier than becoming a member of Sony Music Iberia in 2018.

Paco Latorre, director of Barça Studios, and Reitg will lead manufacturing the collection, which can function a soundtrack by a few of Sony Music Latin Iberia’s best worldwide artists. Screenwriter is Tab Murphy, an Acadey Award nominee who has labored for Paramount Photos and The Walt Disney Firm on animated movies like Disney’s “Tarzan,” “Brother Bear” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” in addition to such collection as “Teen Titans” and standard films like “Gorillas within the Mist” and “The Addams Household.”

Collection artistic director is Jorge Blanco, director of “Planet 51,” the most important animation film ever made in Spain, and Spanish Academy Goya Award successful “Mortadelo and and Filemon: Mission Implausible.”

“This challenge additionally helps Barça Studios develop as an audiovisual content material manufacturing facility, by exploring a brand new terrain like cartoons. It means the membership can create a brand new Mental Property (IP) that’s dissociated from the gamers or from real-life competitions, which regularly restrict the capability for advertising and marketing content material,” Dídac Lee, a board member chargeable for the F.C. Barcelona digital Space mentioned in an announcement.

Afo Verde, chairman & CEO, Sony Music Latin Iberia, commented: “We like to see superstars from our roster each excited and wanting to take part on this three way partnership. Our very personal Estopa is a part of this teaser and we will likely be working with extra of our nice artists to supply the soundtrack for the collection. That is simply starting.”