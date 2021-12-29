Barcelona added more cases of coronavirus: there are already four players infected

Dani Alves had tested positive on Monday, according to Barcelona (EFE)

Bad news for him Barcelona in the restart of practices because this Monday two footballers tested positive for coronavirus and joined the French Clement Lenglet and the brazilian Dani Alves. The club reported early that the left-back Jordi Alba, has covid-19 and later added the juvenile Alejandro Balde.

After enjoying the Christmas holidays, the Catalan team returned to training on Tuesday with four casualties due to the virus that has caused the sixth wave of infections in Europe. “The player is in good health and isolates himself at home”, informed the institution regarding Alba.

The good news for Xavi Hernandez was that Pedro González, better known as pedri, He is recovered from his muscle injury in the quadriceps of the left thigh and he exercised normally at the Joan Gamper Sports City along with the rest of his teammates. Two other injured members of the squad, the forwards Ansu Fati Y Memphis DepayThey did part of the work with the group, so the coach is gradually recovering troops to face the second half of the season.

Of course, next Sunday at Son Moix the Barcelona team coach will not be able to count on Alba, Lenglet, Balde Y AlvesAlthough the latter could not have played either as he was not yet registered in La Liga. And it is that the four, although they are “in good health” and with hardly any symptoms, according to the entity, they must quarantine at their homes until they recover from covid-19.

Jordi Alba has coronavirus but is in good health (Reuters)

The Barcelona, currently seventh in The League, will travel to Real this Sunday Mallorca (15th). Several Spanish clubs have reported cases of covid, such as Real Sociedad on Monday or Real Madrid in mid-December, but no match has yet been postponed.

On the other hand, the Blaugrana institution announced on Tuesday the signing of Ferran Torres, from Manchester City, who signed a relationship for five years, until 2027. “It is a huge step in my career to continue growing (…) with an ideal coach, and a club that is excited about my arrival,” he said the 21-year-old tip in statements published by the club.

The official presentation will be on Monday, January 3 at the Camp Nou, although the footballer is out due to a fracture in his right foot that has kept him away from the field since October and from which “he is evolving favorably”, according to the club’s statement. The amount of the transfer was not specified, but the British press indicated on December 22 that it would be done for an amount of 55 million euros (62.2 million dollars).

KEEP READING:

Paris Saint Germain began the purification of its squad and confirmed the departure of its first star

Private Cinema, Golf Simulator and Wine Tasting Room: The Photos of Lewandowski’s Luxurious New Home

Cristiano Ronaldo’s kick in Manchester United’s draw against Newcastle

Kylian Mbappé’s response when asked about his possible signing to Real Madrid