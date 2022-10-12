Barcelona, ​​all or nothing against Inter in an exciting day of the Champions League: time and TV of the day’s matches

Barcelona receives Inter at the Camp Nou for Date 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage (Photo: REUTERS)

With no margin for error, the FC Barcelona receive this Wednesday at Inter de Milan in the Camp Nousince a defeat would practically leave him out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage. The azulgrana team is currently third in the Group C three points in the box black and bluesecond classified, already six units behind the leader Bayern Munichwhich could qualify for the round of 16 if they defeat the visitor to Victoria Pilsen.

The last two defeats of the team of Xavi Hernandez against Bayern and Inter they have complicated their path a lot. In case of registering a new defeat, only a stumble of the Germans before the modest Viktoria it would give them some oxygen to continue with hopes of staying in the tournament.

It won’t be easy because this crucial match against Inter de Milan It is played a few days before the classic league game against Real Madrid next Sunday, in which the two greats of Spanish football will compete for the leadership of the domestic championship. The culé cast comes from imposing itself on the Celtic of Vigo with suffering and they have nothing left over for this hectic schedule.

Xavi will have again Robert Lewandowski to lead the attack, who after a spectacular start, accumulates two games without scoring goals. They will accompany you in attack Ousmane Dembele y Raphinhain a team where the biggest problems are in a defense decimated by injuries.

Jules Kounde he would not arrive in conditions for this match and his new goal would be to be able to be available for the Sunday match against Real Madrid.

For his part, the Inter wants to win again after the controversial victory he got against Barça last week, with arbitration complaints. That match was a turning point for his performance because he had accumulated two consecutive defeats in Serie A but, after beating Barcelonawas also imposed 2-1 al Sassuolo the last weekend.

“Before the first leg, I said that the duel with Barcelona was a great opportunity to show our value and we knew how to take advantage of it. Now this match is fundamental for the classification (to the round of 16). We know it will be difficult. We are going to meet a very strong team. We will have to know how to suffer together. This game will be decisive for the future of the group”, said this Tuesday the technician Simone Inzaghi.

Likely formations:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen – Eric Garcia, Pique, Marcos Alonso – Busquets, De Jong, Gavi, Pedri – Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha. DT: Xavi Hernandez

Inter de Milan: Onana – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez. DT: Simone Inzaghi

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Estadio: Camp Nou

Hour: 21:00 CEST / 19:00 GMT

16:00 Argentina, Uruguay and Chile

15:00 Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

TV: ESPN

ALL MATCHES ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

• ATLETICO MADRID (ESP) vs. BRUGES (BEL)

HOUR: 16:45 GMT (13:45 ARG-URU-CHI / 12:45 PAR-VEN-BOL / 11:45 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: FOX Sports

• NAPOLI (ITA) vs. AJAX (WHERE)

HOUR: 16:45 GMT (13:45 ARG-URU-CHI / 12:45 PAR-VEN-BOL / 11:45 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

• BAYER LEVERKUSEN (ALE) vs. PORT (BY)

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 15:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: FOX Sports

• RANGERS (SCO) vs. LIVERPOOL (ING)

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 15:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: FOX Sports

• SPORTING LISBON (BY) vs. OLYMPIC MARSEILLE (FRA)

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 15:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

• TOTENHAM (ING) vs. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (ALE)

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 15:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: STAR +

• VIKTORIA PILSEN (CZE) vs. BAYERN MUNICH (ALE)

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU-CHI / 15:00 PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

