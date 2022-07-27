Barcelona announced Javier Saviola as the new coach of La Masía

Javier Saviola became the second coach of Juveniles A at La Masía del Barcelona

Javier Saviola will begin a new stage in its history with the Barcelona, but this time on the other side of the lime line. The Catalan club announced in the last hours that the Little bunny will once again be part of the sports structure in the role of second coach of Juvenil A de La Masía which will be in charge of Òscar López.

The former soccer player 40 years He had his first experience on the substitute bench as part of the technical staff of the FC Ordino of Andorrabut at the same time continued to be linked to the Blaugrana through the veteran team Legends, of which he was a part on several occasions. In addition, he gave different talks that were organized by the Methodology Area of ​​the club.

Now it will be time to assume responsibility in the entity that bought him from River in 2001 and in which he remained until 2007, although in that period he also had loans from Monaco and Seville. “Javier Saviola is the new second coach of Barça’s Juvenil A for the 2022/23 season. The former Argentine player begins a third stage at the Club as assistant to Òscar López after having defended the first team jersey between 2001 and 2004 and later in the 2006/07 season″, the club reported.

Saviola and López are already in charge of the preseason at La Vall d’En Bas with the aim of defending the crowns of the Liga División de Honor and the Champions Cup that the team won last season.

The Little bunny, who was in 172 games and scored 72 goals with the Barcelona shirt, will be a fundamental cog in the respected Barcelona youth academy. Juvenile B will be led by Gerard Sarra with Ibán Cuadrado, while Iván Carrasco and Arnau Blanco will command Cadet A. In Cadet B, Pol Planas and Eric Campos will be the coaches. And in children, the task will be owned by Pere Olivé and David Sánchez in A and Joan Pons with Albert Puig in B.

In Football 7, the second coaches will be the following: Cristian López (Alevín A), Sergi Borrallo (Alevín B), Albert Batalla (Alevín C), Enric Davi (Alevín D), Enric Monros (Benjamín A), Paco Revert ( Benjamín) B), Adrià Monras (Benjamín C), Albert Moratalla (Benjamín D) and Pol Castellà (Prebenjamín).

The former soccer player for the Argentine national team also had stints at Real Madrid, Benfica, Malaga, Olympiacos in Greece and Hellas Verona in Italy before retiring professionally with the River Plate shirt, the club that saw him born, in 2015.

KEEP READING:

Problems for the Argentine team heading to the World Cup: José Luis Palomino tested positive in an anti-doping control

“He has a dollar at 50 pesos four years ago”: controversy in the negotiation between Agustín Rossi and Boca Juniors to renew the contract

The “Dybalamania” broke out: the Argentine broke a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A