Barcelona closed its fifth signing: the “super team” that will seek to return the club to the top of Europe

Without a doubt the FC Barcelona It is one of the clubs that took the most advantage of this European summer transfer market. One month before the closing of the transfer book, and 12 days after its premiere in the Spanish league, Xavi Hernández’s team achieved close his fifth signing announcing this Monday the incorporation of the French defender Jules Olivier Kounde.

The 23-year-old player, who He was one of the central most wanted by the powerful of the continentarrived at the Barça club from Sevilla in exchange for 50 million euros, plus five in variables (as reported from Spain) and signed until June 2027 with a termination clause of one billion euros.

“I am very proud and very grateful for this opportunity. and I am very excited because I am joining a very big club, with a very big team, and I really want to start playing with my new teammates and do my best”, Koundé said in his presentation.

Thus, the French footballer joined the new faces of the team culé to face this season with Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Franck Kesie.

After receiving some financial injections to alleviate the economic crisis, Joan Laporta’s Barcelona became the most buying club in the European leagues. So far, one month before the market closes, he has spent €158 million in signings (Bayern Munich 137.5 million and Arsenal 132) to return the entity to the top of the continent.

There is no doubt that the board of directors did their job during this transfer window, giving Xavi Hernández the necessary elements to turn the team into one of the protagonists of the tournament. With this new incorporation, and it remains to be seen if they finally close the arrival of a right back, the Catalan coach has a gala eleven at his command and a wide range of substitutes who will be able to see action from August 13, when they debut in the league against Rayo Vallecano.

Xavi Hernández’s team is one of the most promising after the economic investment that was made after living a forgettable year. With Ronald Koeman on the bench, Barcelona he arrived in the middle of the season being ninth in the table and eliminated from the Champions League in the group stagewhich led him to play in the Europa League.

Once with Xavi on the bench since November, the Catalans were able to lift their performance until finishing second behind Real Madrid in the league. It should be noted that this will be the former Al Sadd coach’s first full season with the team.

To fight again for the most important trophy on the continent, and in the midst of a financial crisis, the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta had to activate various “levers” to bring money into the club, among them he gave 10% and 15% of the television rights for 10 years to an American investment fund in exchange for 400 million euros and recently sold 25% of Barsa Studios (an own audiovisual project such as Barça TV or social networks) for 100 million.

“It is a sale forever, although it could be recovered in some way… But this is the entry of a new partner, socio.com, which commits 100 million euros”, Laporta clarified.

Socios.com is a platform that allows clubs to increase their interaction with fans and better monetize it, including the use of Fan Tokens, a type of digital assets based on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

