Barcelona could not with Galatasaray and endangered its continuity in the Europa League

*The best plays of Barcelona’s draw with Galatasaray at the Camp Nou

The Barcelona had poor production did not pass the tie goalless against him Galatasaray in a duel played in the Camp Nou. Now him cule must win in istanbul to get into the Europa League quarterfinalsan instance approached by Sevilla thanks to his triumph by the minimum difference against West Ham of the Premier League.

One Blaugrana with many changes, he got stuck against a Turkish team that opted for the defensive order, which made it very difficult for the collective game proposed by the team led by Xavi.

One of the protagonists of the meeting was the visiting goalkeeper Inaki Penawho curiously was loaned by the Barcelona and avoided the Catalan victory with some brilliant saves against Memphis Depay, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong.

The Galatasaray He also had his chances, the best of which was based on a goal from Bafetimbi Gomis that the referee annulled after consulting the WHERE for offside of the veteran French striker. “The feeling is bad, it is not a good result, playing at home, dominating so much”, lamented the local technician in dialogue with Movistar + after the match, also criticizing the mentality shown by his players.

“We have been thicker, especially in the first part, in the second we have been a little better and we have generated more things, but when you lower the intensity, everything equals”, he added. Xavi, however, did not give up the tie for lost: “It is a zero fight, we have the return and play it in Turkey”.

*The summary of Sevilla’s victory in southern Spain

After the Betis lost in the south of Spain by 2 a 1 before him Eintracht from Germany, the other team from the Andalusian capital, the Sevillasaved the honor of the Iberian league, being the only one of the three representatives who won their match.

In a very disputed match against one of the teams from the noble zone of the Premier Leaguethe Moroccan striker Munir El-Haddadi gave victory to Sevilla in front of West Ham, although the Seville team will have to suffer within a week in London to certify the pass.

“The team has made a great effort overcoming many difficulties against one of the best in the Premier“, said Julen Lopetegui after the win. “We are in the middle of a tie. In England it will be a totally different game, with swords raised high”, warned the DT.

In another of the interesting rounds of the round of 16 of the continental competition, the Atalanta defeated 3 to 2 Bayer Leverkusenwith two goals from the Colombian Louis Muriel. The Chilean Charles Aranguiz put the Germans ahead as soon as the game started, but the Bergamo team knew how to react in time.

*Atalanta reacted and won the first duel played in Italy

