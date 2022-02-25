Barcelona defeated Napoli 4-2 and advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League

The Barcelona showed up at the Diego Armando Maradona with the mission of overcoming Naples and continue on your way to the end of the Europa League, international consolation after their disappointing participation in the group stage of the Champions League.

The 1 a 1 at Camp Nou He had left the series open and the duel between the Catalans and the Italian seemed more complex than what was observed in the rematch.

In just 8 minutes the cule managed to gain an advantage Jordi Alba. The premature Spanish blow left the team led by Luciano Spalletti, Given the Frenkie de Jong extended the difference before reaching the first quarter of an hour.

A gross mistake Marc André ter Stegen slightly fueled the hopes of the homeowner, since the penalty committed by the goalkeeper allowed Lorenzo Insigne write down the discount and put it back Naples in party.

However, at halftime Xavi He adjusted some pieces and the victory turned into a landslide immediately. The hierarchy of Gerard Piqué was the key to the Blaugrana get to the third; and individual technique Pierre Aubameyang, with a precise shot to the upper left corner of Alex Meret, confirmed the Iberian classification at the request of the 16 best of the contest.

The duel was framed by the tribute organized by the southern Italian entity to Diego Armando Maradona. How could it be otherwise, the Neapolitan supporters paid various tributes to the popular idol in the stadium that has been named after him since his death (before it was the San Paolo). On this occasion, against a rival in which the Golden Boy knew how to play, the speakers on the court played the song “The hand of God”of the Argentine quartet singer Good Rodrigo.

“And the whole town sang…”, was heard in the preview, haranguing the fans to shout “Remaining, Remaining” lowering the volume of the music in order to make the throats vibrate in the chorus of the song. This tune will be familiar to the Barça contingent, as it had also been put into play at halftime of the match friendly they played in Saudi Arabia against Boca Juniors for the Maradona Cup.

In addition, through their stories on the official Instagram account, the Barcelona camera recorded local supporters when they sang in memory of the Argentine star: “Hey, hey, hey, hey, Diego, Diego.” The one who paid tribute to Maradona during the 90 minutes was the Dutchman Frenkie de Jongwho took all the flashes when he improvised his masterpiece.

Naturally, the defensive failure at the end of the cule did not change the equation. The excess of confidence of the Catalan last line gave him the opportunity to Matteo Politano to specify the 4 a 2 final so that the farewell to Napoli is a little more decorous.

KEEP READING

The “error” that Xavi observed in the statue of Maradona, the tribute to Diego and the request to stop the war: the little pearls of Napoli-Barcelona

Infantino condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine on behalf of FIFA: what will happen to the World Cup in Qatar

The Premier League reacts to the Russian invasion in Ukraine: they will punish the owner of Chelsea and Manchester United will end the contract with a sponsor

The moving request of a Ukrainian footballer after scoring two goals in Atalanta’s victory in the Europa League