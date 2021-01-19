Barcelona fans flooded social networks with a video that casts doubt on the aggression of Lionel Messi

The video that puts in doubt the expulsion of Messi

Despite being defeated by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup 3-2, Lionel Messi became one of the main protagonists of the party, this time It was not because of the goal scorer or assistant contribution but because of the expulsion that occurred at the end.

In the images that quickly spread around the world Barcelona captain could be seen hitting forward Assier Villalibre on the head after releasing the ball. An action that the referee Gil Manzano did not observe in the first instance and for which he went to the VAR to check.

At hours of the meeting, and between rumors and speculation of how many dates he will receive as a sanction, the fans of the Catalans spoke out through social networks with a video in which they question the guilt of Rosario.

Lionel Messi was sent off at the end of the game for an attack on Villalibre (Reuters)

“Exclusive images. It is shown that Villalibre first attacks Messi with his cheekbone “, considered a user who shared the repetition. “I have my doubts as to whether it was an expulsion for Messi, Villalibre goes and provokes and Messi just takes him off,” explained another.

The video is not the same as the official broadcast showed. In it it was possible to see more closely and from the front the moment in which it seemed that the Bilbao footballer measured him to jump on him before the Argentine reacted.

The truth is the aggression also existed and in the minutes, the Spanish referee wrote: “In minute 120 the player (10) Messi Cuccittini, Lionel Andrés was sent off for the following reason: Hitting an opponent with his arm using excessive force while the ball is in play but not at a distance from being played ”.

Messi has a short history of expulsions. This was the first in his history as a professional footballer for Barcelona

This meant the first expulsion in his history as a Barcelona player throughout his 753 games with the first team. Is that The flea, is usually the one who is usually the victim of rough play. In your record He only has a handful of similar backgrounds.

As a Barça player, he is only remembered a red card for protesting in a Second B match with the subsidiary blaugrana before the Peña Sport. Then you have to place him with the shirt of the Argentine team.

With the combined albiceleste records two expulsions: On its debut with the national team against Hungary in Budapest on August 17, 2005 and after crossing with Gary Medel in the match for third place in the 2019 Copa América in Brazil.

