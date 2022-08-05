Barcelona gave another bad news to Gerard Piqué, in the midst of his scandalous separation from Shakira

The defender was asked to make another sacrifice to reduce his salary at Barcelona. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Suffocated by debt and with a team that could no longer rub shoulders with the greats of Europathe leadership of Barcelona decided that he only had one alternative after seeing the Real Madrid celebrate the shaft titles last season. They decided to spend hand over fist.

The Barça faces the season with the immediate objective of reviving laurels after the additions of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde y Raphinha to reinforce an irregular squad made up of young promises and several protagonists of extreme experience.

The three transfers, at a total cost of €160 million (163 million dollars), have left the Catalan entity as the club that has spent the most in the current European market. But they represent a major outlay that will increase the institution’s burden over the next quarter century.

With Barcelona about to close last season with economic losses for the fourth year in a row y no money to spend on new additions, President John Laporta decided that the only way to stop the negative spiral of the team was by mortgaging its future and reducing the wage bill of its players.

In this context, the leader organized a meeting in an elegant restaurant in the Barcelona with two other directors blaugranas, Rafa Yuste y Mateu Alemany, who presented an unexpected proposal to Gerard Piqué and your representative Arthur Canals. is that the institution has 10 days to solve your Financial fair play y needs the salary reduction of the defender and that of Sergio Busquets y Pique for the numbers to be accepted by controllers The league.

Undoubtedly, the experienced central was added one more conflict in the midst of his scandalous separation with the Colombian artist Shakira. Added to the singer’s decision to move to the United States with her children was the economic conflict of Barcelonawhich requires you to reduce your salary.

As reported by the Spanish media Sports world, the players did not give an immediate answer and uncertainty settled in Sports City, since a rejection of the economic effort would notoriously complicate the numbers of the Barça.

After receiving the support of the partners of the Barcelonathe board approved the sale of 25% of the television rights that corresponded to the contract with the Spanish La Liga for the next 25 years, an amount of €667 million ($679 million). “It is true that I would have liked not to sell the percentage of television rights,” he said. The door last week from New York, where the club completed a pre-season tour in USA. “But the situation was complicated and required to be brave and make decisions, because football does not wait and our fans, who are very well accustomed, deserve that a club like the Barça compete”.

The azulgrana waste could not have finished. You just sold 25% of Barça Studios, his audiovisual production company for another 100 million euros. In addition, they have committed a third of that income in signing new players, a third in increasing reserves and another third to pay off their debts, that despite efforts to reduce it remains at 1,000 million euros.

The sacrifice of future income occurs after the Barcelona sold them Camp Nou naming rights. The largest stadium in Europa will bear the name of Spotifythe music platform pro streaming, which will also be printed on the shirts when they open the season against Rayo Vallecano on August 13. In the Catalan club the numbers are more red than blue.

