Barcelona got fed up with one of the stars of the squad and demanded that he leave the institution

Xavi did not summon Dembelé for the duel against Bilbao (Efe)

The Barcelona traveled to Bilbao, where this Thursday they will face Athletic Club in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, without Memphis Depay, who suffers from an overload in the hamstrings of his left thigh, and conspicuously sin Ousmane Dembele, who was left out of the list by technical decision.

This determination of Xavi Hernandez came after knowing the position of the French footballer and his representative to reject each of the renewal offers offered by the club azulgrana during the last few months and his desire to leave the club next June, when his contract ends.

In this situation, Matthew German (Sports Director) appeared before the club’s media to give his version of the events and defend the decision not to summon the French footballer.

The French did not accept any of the renewal offers (efe)

“The reality with Ousmane (Dembélé) is that It’s been six months since we started negotiations with your representative. During this time we have had ongoing communication with them regarding the club’s desire for it to continue. Various offers have been made, we have been very much on top of this issue, it has been more than enough time for the player to have decided his future”, explained the manager.

Understanding that both his agent and the player himself had already made the decision to leave the institution, Alemany stated: “We we want committed players with the future of Barça and, therefore, he should get out as soon as possible. This is the communication that we have made to him and, from here, the coach’s technical decision is consistent with the club’s decision and with this sequence of events”.

In this sense, Alemany pointed out that the fact that he does not play in San Mamés “is the logical consequence of a negotiation situation that has ended the will of the player not to continue ” at Barça.

The Frenchman’s intention would be to leave free in June when his contract with Barcelona ends (Reuters)

Xavi also wanted to make it clear why he made the decision not to call one of his best players (in terms of sporting quality) in the press conference prior to the duel: “Either Dembélé renews or a way out is sought for him. It is not contemplated that he stay in the stands. I have been very clear with Ousmane. We have waited a long time, we have been talking with him for five months and what comes first are the interests of the club”.

These statements came two months after the former culé midfielder assured in the middle of his presentation as the club’s new coach that, “Dembélé, he can be the best player in the world in your position. But you have to work with him and demand him”.

Today, the striker seems to remain firm in his decision not to accept the renewal proposals and leave with the letter of freedom under his arm when June arrives. From Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, they prefer sell it before the end of January to get an economic return for him.

KEEP READING

In the midst of his scandal with Barcelona, ​​Dembélé published an explosive letter: “I am not a man who cheats and I do not give in to blackmail”

The earthquake that generated the Dembelé case in Barcelona and the clubs to which he could go

Xavi’s harsh sentence against a Barcelona player: “Either renew or look for a way out”

Black day for Simeone: fight with Real Sociedad fans and harsh covers for the elimination of Atlético in the Copa del Rey

Cristiano Ronaldo was replaced at Manchester United and broke out in anger