Barcelona has imposed VTC cars to measure 4.9 meters. Bolt’s solution is most ingenious

Catalonia, like Madrid, will allow VTC companies to continue operating in its territory from October 1, but with many more conditions than those set by the central region of Spain. Now, after the entry into force of Decree Law 1/7/2022 that is going to come into force, there are many regulations that they will make it very difficult for many of the cars to circulate.

For example, the minimum length of the VTC must be 4.9 meters. That it is not a common size in cars and neither in those that make up the fleet of companies like Uber or Bolt. But as Bolt has already said that he will stay in Catalonia no matter what and that he will see how to adapt to so many regulations, he has already found a solution to also comply with this.

This means that if a car does not measure 4.9 meters, something will be done to make it reach that size. In this way, in your VTC fleet homologated bumpers have been incorporated. These bumpers lengthen a vehicle. A common car is usually between 4.3 and 4.5 meters long.

In 2019, Uber and Cabify announced their departure from Barcelona, ​​after the decree of the Generalitat de Catalunya came into force that established [nuevas normas a las que debían](There was speculation about the possibility of the suspension of their services and, finally, it has happened: Uber and Cabify have announced that they are leaving Barcelona. Both will do so this Friday, when the decree of the Generalitat de Catalunya that establishes new standards to which they must abide.) abide by. Now the VTC do not seem to want to give in.

Other rules for a VTC to follow





Last July, the Executive Council of the Generalitat approved Decree Law 1/7/2022. This regulates that the VTC can continue operating in the region since September 30 but with (many) conditions. The decree is valid for two years, renewable.

To drive a car on behalf of companies such as Uber or Bolt, you must be the holder of a VTC authorization domiciled in Catalonia, whose vehicle has been assigned for at least the last year. The VTC will have to have insurance that covers up to 50 million euros for civil liability (it is analogous to the insurance that taxi drivers are required to have).

Drivers must be in possession of a class B or higher driving license with at least two years old. In Madrid it is useful to have it for a year, according to the latest announcement by President Ayuso. Cars that are new must have the ECO recognition.

Municipalities may require drivers to have a formation that shows that they know the region where they circulate. Something similar will happen in Madrid: VTC drivers will have to pass an exam to obtain permission to carry out this work where they demonstrate that they know the Spanish language, culture of the city and the region of Madrid and that they have knowledge in handling the devices. of navigation, although this measure still has no date in the capital.