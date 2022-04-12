Barcelona is excited about the incorporation of Robert Lewandowski: he would have an agreement to play for the next 3 seasons

The Polish striker is one of the figures of Bayern Munich. Photo: REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Since the arrival of Xavi to the coaching staff, the Barcelona reconstruction has begun. the departure of Lionel Messi and the economic crisis had put the Catalan club on the brink of the abyss. However, the strategist managed to impose the seal on him so that the Blaugrana turn on the lights of illusion again with a new title: the Europa League.

In this context, Robert Lewandowskifigure of Bayern Munich from Germany, could join the Cule, Given the has an agreement with Barcelona for the next three seasons, according to the sports media in his country. “Lewandowski would have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign a three-year contract“, revealed TVP Sport from Poland

The information that the newspaper also released Sport of Spain indicates that the striker already “would have communicated to Oliver Kahn, general manager of Bayern, his decision to leave the German team” and become a player of the Barça in the next season.

Lewandowski36 years old, winner of The Best 2021 award awarded by FIFA to the best footballer in the world, would have favored the Catalan club’s offer over those of the Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City y el Liverpool, who also slipped the intention to hire the experienced striker.

The newspaper Sport assures that, if the arrival of Lewandowski, Barcelona would withdraw from the bid for the young Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (21 years old), currently in Borussia Dortmund.

The gunner will have his last function in the world Cupwhen present in the Group C of the appointment in Qatarwhere he will face the Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. And Poland can dream of great things is thanks to the enormous talent of his centre-forward. The former coach repeatedly admitted that he planned a game system that is responsible for nurturing Robert Lewandowski, who season after season demonstrates his power in front of the goal with the shirt of the Bayern Munich.

The footballer is already the top scorer and the player with the most appearances in the history of Poland. With a goal in the defining match against Swedenwas also in charge of taking the first step towards the World Cup. “Bravo team, bravo fans! Everything is possible when you fight to the end and believe in victory. We’re going to the World Cup.”had stated in his account Instagram next to a photo in which he is seen celebrating towards the crowded tribune of fans.

However, on several occasions he was criticized for not representing the country in a good way in important matches. That is the great problem that Poland has: in front of the great powers, the hierarchy always weighs on the other side and that is when Robert is the most alone. This time, with a more oiled and flexible game system, hopes to break their Russia record and make it through the group stage.

