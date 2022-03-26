Barcelona is looking for alternatives in case it cannot sign Haaland: the two world football stars that Xavi has in his portfolio

Xavi Hernández has some alternatives in his shacks in case he fails to sign Erling Haaland (Photo: MIGUEL RUIZ/FCB)



Although the FC Barcelona he is excited that the project he heads Xavi Hernandez can seduce big names in the next transfer market, there are no guarantees that he will hire them. And it is known that the Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland is the priority in Camp Noubut his arrival would imply a significant economic offer and competition with other clubs, so the Catalan DT is evaluating some alternatives.

At Barçaaware of the enormous difficulty involved in obtaining the services of HaalandThey begin to consider other options. As reported Sports worldthe one you like the most Xavi is that of the egyptian Mohamed Salah. The attacker of Liverpoolwhat’s wrong with it 29 yearshas been one of the best in Europe for several seasons.

“It is the alternative to Haaland that Xavi likes the most ahead of other first swords in the area such as Robert Lewandowski (34 years old), who is not in the business of renewing the contract that expires in 2023 at Bayern, and Romelu Lukaku (28), which is not indisputable for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea”, points out the aforementioned Catalan media.

Mohamed Salah is one of the alternatives that Xavi has in case the signing of Haaland is not closed (REUTERS)

Wrong does not want to extend his contract, which expires in June 2023, and would fit in the plans of the azulgrana strategist. He is not a center forward but he is a threat to any defense from the right flank. He has an extraordinary technical quality, he knew win the Golden Boot of the Premier League twice (2018 and 2019) and can even play as fake ‘9′.

“In the sports area of ​​the Barça as well Salah’s name fits for being a different and special footballerwith enough personality to be the leader or one of the leaders of a project as he is showing at Liverpool”, they added in MDwhere they highlight that it can also generate impact on the African market and mainly in Egypt.

However, at the option of Wrong An alternative is added that can generate a tremendous impact: Kylian Mbappé. the star of PSGwho is apparently very close to being a Real Madrid player, has the culé entity also following him closely. “Barça enters the scene for Mbappé”reported the newspaper The Team on Thursday night.

The French newspaper points out that the PSG You are already aware that the FC Barcelona is interested in the striker 23 years who will go free next summer and, according to the transfer regulations of the FIFAhas the power to discuss with any club during the last six months of his contract, with the sole condition of notifying your current club. That is to say, that the Barça would have already notified Paris Saint Germain about.

From the Real Madrid they took for granted what Mbappe was going to join the club from June 30thdate on which your contract with the PSG, but the information indicates that his greatest rival also intends to retain the services of one of the great figures in world football today. However, the president Joan Laporta spoke with the Catalan media to communicate that it will not carry out any operation that “put the institution at risk”.

“Everyone here is free to launch messages and proclamations and we already know that this is part of the world of football, that the big clubs are interested in great players. But I’m not going to enter, and you have to allow me not to, to talk about players because if I do, the only thing I can do is harm the interests of our club. If we talk about a player and we had the intention of signing him, we would increase the price. Neither with this player nor with others do I want to comment on issues because it would harm the interests of the club”, he asserted. Laporta in dialogue with Sports world.

