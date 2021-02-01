Barcelona issued an official statement after the leak of Lionel Messi’s contract

Messi has not yet renewed his current bond (Reuetrs)

The FC Barcelona he continues to experience various extra-sports episodes that hit the institution squarely. This time, the Catalan club remained in the center of the scene after the Spanish newspaper The world publish the supposed document that the Argentine footballer signed in 2017, when Josep María Bartomeu was still the president.

In the article published by the Madrid newspaper, whose title was “Messi’s pharaonic contract that ruins Barça”, The salary he would receive until the end of his relationship with the culé team was detailed: 555,237,619 euros gross for four seasons in case of meeting all the objectives.

Given this information that traveled the world, the culé entity decided to issue a statement through its social networks to “categorically deny any responsibility in the publication of this document.”

Barcelona’s statement on the information that transcended Lionel Messi’s contract

“The FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility in the publication of this document, and take the appropriate legal action against the newspaper The world, for the damages that may be caused as a result of this publication, ”the Catalan entity assured through an official notification, in addition to announcing that it will resort to justice to confront the Madrid newspaper.

“Given the information published today in the newspaper The world in relation to the professional contract signed between FC Barcelona and the player Lionel Messi, The Club regrets that it has been publicly disclosed, as it is an exclusively private document and governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties ”, said the club.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially to any attempt to discredit their image, and damage their relationship with the entity where he has been trained in sports, until he has become the best player in the history of football ”, he declared.

This Sunday, the newspaper The world published the supposed contract of the FC Barcelona player, the last one he signed in November 2017 and that It is valid until June 30 of this year, with total emoluments of 555,237,619 gross euros to be paid in four seasons.

The cover of the newspaper El Mundo with the publication in question

In this deal, in which The flea stamped his signature, fixed and variable income were included that could each season to almost 138 million euros ($ 167 million). The newspaper stressed that it is the largest contract signed with an athlete in history. The report also noted that The 33-year-old Argentine star has already secured more than 510 million euros ($ 619 million) of the total contract.

This information transcends at a time when Barcelona tries to control a colossal debt, generated mostly by the coronavirus pandemic. The club has been in the hands of a provisional board since October, when president Josep Bartomeu resigned before an imminent vote of no confidence.

Elections for a new president are scheduled for 7 of March.

