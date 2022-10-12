Barcelona joined the list of interested parties for Enzo Fernández after his “exhibition” against PSG

Enzo Fernández is closely followed by Barcelona (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

The name of Enzo Fernández He became one of the most mentioned in Argentine football in recent times. The steering wheel became a fundamental piece for the River Plate Marcelo Gallardo and, thanks to his great performances, the Benfica de Portugal He made the decision to pay a large sum of money to keep his services in the last transfer market in Europe.

The Eagles They kept 75 percent of the former Defense and Justice file in exchange for about 15 million euros and the performance of the 21-year-old footballer was immediate. He joined the team he leads Roger Schmidt and, quickly, he got into the starting eleven of a team that is in the first position of its group in the Champions League and that is the leader of the tournament in Portugal.

In the last few hours, after another great presentation by Enzo against PSG in Paris, it was learned that Barcelona emissaries were present at the Princes Park following the performance of the Argentine midfielder. According to the newspaper Sportseveral representatives of the club saw live the present of a soccer player who could be chosen by the coach of the Argentine team to play the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. “He once again put on an exhibition that was key for his team to achieve a valuable draw”indicated the newspaper.

As indicated by the Catalan media, Barça is looking for a midfielder who has the profile of Fernández, who can lead the team in the face of what would be the safe exit of b, one of the historic players who are still on the squad , at the end of the season. The great candidate to replace the central midfielder of the Spain team would be Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but the local press says that the 23-year-old would renew with a prohibitive clause, so the Blaugrana club is looking at new options for the position.

Fernández and Neymar had more than one cross during the match between PSG and Benfica (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

The former River was the protagonist of the duel against Paris Saint Germain for the fourth date of the group stage of the Champions League. Strictly football He was the player of the match against the French who recovered the most balls and the one who made the most passes in the match. He completed a total of 48 passes with an accuracy greater than 92 percent. Enzo has 17 games so far this season, with three goals and two assists under his belt.

His great present led Scaloni to mention him in the last call prior to the World Cup for the friendlies that the Albiceleste played against Honduras and Jamaica in the United States and his chances increase in the face of the final list of 26 players that the Coach of Argentina for Qatar.

Beyond his abilities, Benfica’s number 13 also showed leadership on the Parisian night. When he was running the 68th minute of the match, Enzo he kicked Neymar which caused the annoyance of the Brazilian star, who also requested assistance from PSG doctors. The former River Plate midfielder firmed up his left leg and hooked the Brazilian’s left ankle, who lay on the grass grimacing in pain. Despite that entrance, a few seconds later he rejoined.

A similar action occurred in the final minutes of the duel, which later led to a cross as the match came to an end. Enzo and Ney saw each other’s faces and that’s when the Argentine told the Brazilian that he hadn’t insulted him: “I didn’t do anything to you, I didn’t call you a jerk.” The PSG star didn’t seem to be satisfied with his rival’s explanation and stormed off to the locker room.

