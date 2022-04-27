Barcelona launched an investigation into Eintracht Frankfurt’s tickets in the Europa League

Frankfurt fans occupied seats in the local stands in the duel against Barcelona



Last Thursday the Eintracht Frankfurt defeated 3 to 2 Barcelona in it Camp Nou and qualified at Europa League semi-finals after the 1-1 that he had reaped in Germany. Beyond the show that the German team gave on the field of play, there was also room for an impressive show in the stands of the Catalan stadium.

The thing is more than 25 thousand german fans traveled to spain to support their team, even though they only had at their disposal five thousand tickets. The other 15 thousand bought tickets to occupy seats that should be for the followers of the cast led by Xavi Hernandez. In this way, fans of Eintracht Frankfurt they made you feel like you were locals.

From early on, videos went viral on social networks showing the tide of white shirts that were in the downtown areas of Barcelona and after the caravan that the Germans put together to walk towards the Camp Nou.

Therefore, the authorities of the cule they initiated an investigation since according to the look of their president Joan Laporta, “they did not give the numbers”. The club confirmed that they had 34,440 entries on sale for the Europa League quarter-final rematch, but Elena Fortspokesman for the Catalan entity, announced that the collection had been €3 million.

In this way, the mathematical calculations show that on average each ticket had a value of 87.2 euros. But on the Barcelona website the prices barely fell below 180 euros. In addition, several of the fans who attended the meeting told the local press that they paid between 90 and 250 euros for each ticket.

Meanwhile, it is expected that a number of Barcelona fans meet in the vicinity of the Camp Nou before the match with Cádiz in La Liga to protest what happened with the German fans.

Single 5,000 tickets were sold to away supportersbut close to 30,000 traveled to Catalonia to see the feat that deposited Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals of the international competition. The group Our Teaching said in a statement that local supporters they felt humiliated and accused the club officials of putting them in danger.

After the meeting, Joan Laporta He stated that what happened was embarrassing. The club had already said it would investigate how so many German fans were able to purchase a ticket in the section reserved for supporters of the Barcelona. In this way, they will find out if some members of the club resold their tickets and if the Germans were able to buy them through the internet despite being in another country.

“I had the feeling that things started badly when we had to go out from behind”, he acknowledged Xavi Hernandez after the defeat. And he added: “You feel like you’re not home”.

The Blaugrana, which is second in the Spanish league, receives on Monday the Andalusian cast that is fighting to avoid relegation. The Catalan club is 12 points behind the leader Real Madrid, who visits Sevilla this Sunday.

