Barcelona looks for two stars on the last day of the pass market to take the place that Messi left

Edinson Cavani and Joao Felix: the two names that resound in the corridors of FC Barcelona

The sensitive low of Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona it will be difficult to replace. Although the start of the blaugrana in The League of Spain was positive with two wins and a draw in the first three days, Ronald Koeman he knows he needs a more senior footballer for the key games of the season. The pleasant start of Memphis Depay On the offensive front, he transmits tranquility to the Dutchman and the Culé club will seek to close one more scorer before the transfer window closes.

The outputs of two players as Ilaix Moriba RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga and Emerson Tottenham of the Premier League left approximately 45 million euros in the club’s coffers to try to make a signing on the final line. Few alternatives and the urgent economic situation could end with no new face, although indoors they are optimistic of achieving one more incorporation.

The first name that was shuffled on the table Joan Laporta was that of Joao Felix, jewel of the Atlético de Madrid. According to the Catalan press, the leadership contacted the Mattress to propose an assignment, a plan that would not accept the painting that he has Diego Simeone as a coach. The Portuguese is recovering from an injury to one of his ankles in which he had to undergo surgery in June and still could not appear in the domestic championship. But beyond its inactivity, in the Wanda Metropolitano they do not see a departure from the 21-year-old tip.

Ilaix Moriba left for RB Leipzig and gave Barcelona an economic air (Photo: EFE)

Different case is the name of Edinson Cavani, currently in the Manchester United. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to England may be the reason for the Uruguayan to begin to investigate new alternatives for his future. The culé team is one of the interested groups, but they are realistic that it is a very difficult negotiation to finalize and more knowing that when the Matador had continuity managed to demonstrate a high level in the Premier League: 17 goals and six assists in 39 official games.

The reason for the exit goes with the fact that he will have to fight inch by inch with Mason Greenwood, a youth who scored in the first three dates of the league, and with the Portuguese star just arrived from the Juventus. What’s more, it has already begun to talk about what Cavani must give the number 7 to Cristiano and that the club will offer a refund for those who want to change the oriental’s shirt to have Ronaldo’s with the iconic back.

The technical director Ole Gunnar Solskjær it takes into account the Uruguayan even though it has been offered to the Blaugrana. If this happened a few days in advance, the steps would have been different. But with less and less time on the clock to reach an agreement, the slim chance of a successful conclusion is diluted as each second passes.

KEEP READING:

“I have returned to where I belong”: Cristiano wrote an emotional letter with a special dedication on his return to Manchester United

The revenge of Florentino Pérez: Real Madrid, close to signing a French jewel that is in the sights of PSG

The former PSG captain fired at the club for hiring Sergio Ramos: “He was the same age as me last year”